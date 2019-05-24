  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Coral Expeditions Coral Adventurer Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
The ship we sailed on max 42 guests
Our farewell
Waterfall
Tranquil waters
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Kimberley Cruise Broome to Darwon
"What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise.Our cruise on the Coral Adventurer only had 31 people due to state lock downs but they still did the cruise and there was a full crew...."Read More
helen1957 avatar

helen1957

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 10 Coral Expeditions Coral Adventurer Cruise Reviews

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JHBa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Kimberley Cruise Broome to Darwon

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helen1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for joining us on the Kimberley cruise. We love hearing such great feedback and we will share with all the crew. The Kimberley is a truly...

Sail Date: July 2021

Only way to see the Kimberley Coast is with Coral Expeditions!

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mezng
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for joining us on board and for sharing your experience. We have shared your review with our crew who strive to create the best adventures for our guests. We look forward to seeing you...

Sail Date: June 2021

ALMOST PERFECT

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruisin Bon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA." The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the review of your Wild Islands & Walks of South Australia voyage with us. We are very glad that you enjoyed the hospitality and professionalism of our crew onboard and the...

Sail Date: February 2021

Spice Islands & Raja ampat

Review for Coral Adventurer to Asia

User Avatar
Jennycameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Greetings Jenny and thank you for your feedback and review on the Coral Adventurer's latest expeditions in the Spice Islands. This is a spectacular region to visit and we are thrilled that...

Sail Date: December 2019

An Amazing Trip

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
DebbieandPaul
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Just returned from an amazing 3-night trip around the coral reef. The accommodation was very pleasant, plenty of room along with a good bathroom facilities and good size windows to see the breath-taking views. Food was delightful, good choices with plenty for all. Staff were exceptional and professional the team worked together to provide guests with knowledge and any requirements, being ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. The Great Barrier Reef is an amazing part of the world, and we are glad we had the pleasure of sharing it with you! Thanks for choosing Coral Expeditions...

Sail Date: October 2019

Beyond Expectation

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Wetlandings
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We choose Coral Expeditions because it is an Australian company and therefore had a depth of local knowledge and experience. The added bonus was they were launching a new boat, the Coral Adventurer in time for us to join the Broome to Darwin journey. Our total experience was beyond expectation. The boat was luxurious and spacious. There were plenty of places to relax, eat and drink on the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Hello, and thank you for such a wonderful review! All of us here at Coral Expeditions are thrilled to hear such positive feedback about every aspect of the trip, and we are happy to hear how...

Sail Date: June 2019

First time & fantastic

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
LouiseDavis
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This small ship expedition cruise was absolutely amazing. From embarkation to disembarkation the whole hard working crew could not have been more cheerful and helpful. The new ship has obviously been purposefully designed and it showed. With plenty of well laid out public spaces for the 120 guests it was hard to believe there were so many on board. Our balcony cabin was a good size and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Hi Louise, Thanks for such an amazing review about your Kimberley expedition. We are so happy to hear that you chose to do your first ever cruise with Coral Expeditions! The Kimberley is a...

Sail Date: June 2019

Wonderful Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Sue000
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Coral Adventurer was specially build for cruising the rugged Kimberley coast, could go to all the places the smaller boats can go at half the cost and much more comfort. The two explorers were very comfortable,a breeze to get onto,protection from the sun and toilet on board- that was a bonus! Lots of activities and you could do as many or as little as you pleased. The crew were so friendly and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for leaving such a positive review Sue. Your right, our crew are always smiling! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that your trip...

Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent expedition cruise in Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Maturity
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as they use proper tenders plus zodiacs. They have shade, proper seats and even a loo. The guides were first class and we learnt so much about the land, aboriginal rock art and how the Aborigines lived. The ship took us to the Horizontal Falls which were amazing, we went through in zodiacs. Then the Montgomery Reef which is huge at about 40 kms long. When the tide ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback regarding the recent voyage on the Kimberley. We are disappointed to hear of your experience with regards to our food and we would like to assure that this is not...

Sail Date: May 2019

Find a cruise

Other Coral Expeditions Ship Cruise Reviews
Coral Discoverer Cruise Reviews
Coral Discoverer Cruise Reviews
Coral Expeditions I Cruise Reviews
Coral Expeditions II Cruise Reviews
Coral Geographer Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.