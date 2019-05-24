"What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise.Our cruise on the Coral Adventurer only had 31 people due to state lock downs but they still did the cruise and there was a full crew...."Read More
We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA."
The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Just returned from an amazing 3-night trip around the coral reef.
The accommodation was very pleasant, plenty of room along with a good bathroom facilities and good size windows to see the breath-taking views.
Food was delightful, good choices with plenty for all.
Staff were exceptional and professional the team worked together to provide guests with knowledge and any requirements, being ...
We choose Coral Expeditions because it is an Australian company and therefore had a depth of local knowledge and experience. The added bonus was they were launching a new boat, the Coral Adventurer in time for us to join the Broome to Darwin journey. Our total experience was beyond expectation. The boat was luxurious and spacious. There were plenty of places to relax, eat and drink on the ...
This small ship expedition cruise was absolutely amazing. From embarkation to disembarkation the whole hard working crew could not have been more cheerful and helpful.
The new ship has obviously been purposefully designed and it showed. With plenty of well laid out public spaces for the 120 guests it was hard to believe there were so many on board. Our balcony cabin was a good size and ...
Coral Adventurer was specially build for cruising the rugged Kimberley coast, could go to all the places the smaller boats can go at half the cost and much more comfort. The two explorers were very comfortable,a breeze to get onto,protection from the sun and toilet on board- that was a bonus! Lots of activities and you could do as many or as little as you pleased.
The crew were so friendly and ...
We chose this cruise as they use proper tenders plus zodiacs. They have shade, proper seats and even a loo.
The guides were first class and we learnt so much about the land, aboriginal rock art and how the Aborigines lived.
The ship took us to the Horizontal Falls which were amazing, we went through in zodiacs. Then the Montgomery Reef which is huge at about 40 kms long. When the tide ...