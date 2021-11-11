  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Tir Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
13 reviews
Keukenhoff Gardens in April.
Viking Tir was a lovely experience
Food is always fresh, delicious and beautifully presented.
Loved the airiness of our Explorer Suite. Even on cold days we could wrap ourselves up and enjoy our patio.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
13 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Viking always delivers
"Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier.We’ve done both river and ocean with Viking and will continue to do so…the excursions are always well planned, informative and interesting...."Read More
Abracagal avatar

Abracagal

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 13 Viking Tir Cruise Reviews

Exceeded All Expectations

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Viking PA Cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of our friends’ experience with Viking. Viking exceeded all expectations in care, planning, accommodations, and value. Our favorite memory of our trip was the personal interaction with the fabulous Viking staff . Everyone was so helpful and accommodating. They made everything less stressful which meant a great deal to my wife and me. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great way to see the sites of Europe.

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Parkinsons2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise with Viking. The first, in 2019, was from Prague to Paris (from east to west) so it made sense that this one would be from north to south. We also wanted to replicate our experience on the first cruise; great staff, great food, and great logistics. We were not disappointed! Of all the elements that we could comment on the quality of the staff is the one that stands ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing!

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jadams1016
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife had some trepidation about the length and itinerary of the Grand European. It was without a doubt the best vacation I ever had. My wife feels the same way. Everything was ABSOLUTELY perfect. All excursions were curated perfectly. The staff, from housekeeping to the senior members, was outstanding. The food on the ship was amazing. The staff was extremely attentive, while not being ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Wonderful trip, great crew but issues with Viking people In California made it frustrating.

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mt53
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Always wanted to experience Europe & felt the leisure trip via river boat was a great way to do that.Since we originally planned to sail in May, 2020, we had to wait 2 years.In many respects, it was worth the wait but issues that came up made me believe that the Viking folks in LA are clueless.As an opportunity came up to get a hotel for our first 2 days in Amsterdam actually in Amsterdam instead ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Exceptional First River Cruise

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
wildcatphil
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

The cabins are larger than I expected and are very comfortable. The services onboard are excellent and the crew goes out of their way to please travelers. The food was exceptional in both portion, quality, and diversity. The excursions were great and we tried to go on as many as possible. The guides and curators provided a wealth of knowledge and depth to the experiences while off the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Fabulous adventure

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
Scrapbooker55
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Viking cruise & have already booked another one. The staff was very friendly, professional, and extremely helpful. Any question, need, big or small was handled. They spoiled us! Excursions were all great enhancements to the trip and were well organized. The tour manager was like the "energizer bunny"; he was everywhere. Most of the guides were very personable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Tulips and Windmills

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ajmoo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second Viking Trip and it did not disappoint! Loved cruising the canals, wandering among historic windmills, beholding breathtaking tulips and indulging in Belgium chocolates. A great trip for first time visitors to Europe. The Netherlands was a safe, clean and friendly country. I enjoyed the people and was amazed at how fluent English was spoken. Viking set up great tours and guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Tulips and Windmills Cruise

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
fsn55
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise, but we have already booked another for next year. We had a fabulous experience on the Tulips and Windmills cruise, in spite of some chilly/rainy weather the first few days. The crew was completely attentive and all of the logistics from greeting at the airport to transfer to the ship and check in was perfect. The quality of the excursions was excellent and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Outstanding return to normalcy

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
MnDtravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam. Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking always delivers

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Abracagal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the second Grand European cruise that we have taken. The only reason I’m giving it a 4, as opposed to a 5 had little to do with anything other than low river levels. Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier. As a result, transportation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Find a Viking Tir Cruise from $2,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mekong Cruise Reviews
Viking Mekong Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews
Viking Bragi Cruise Reviews
Viking Var Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.