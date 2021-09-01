"We found out from tour guides that they also were tested and that Viking provided vaccines to them and their families so the bubble was extensive to keep us safe.We arrived at the Intercontinental for checkin, it was efficient and fast, so long as you could show that that damn C19 test was taken 72 hours PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL!!..."Read More
Let me just get this out of the way: The Viking customer service reps on the phone are the WORST that I've ever dealt with. If it wasn't for their actual "front line" workers on the cruise itself, I would have given Viking 0 stars if I could.
The CSR on the phone either didn't know their own policies, or they were actually just trying to say anything to get our money. We were traveling with an ...
I was a late enrollee for this cruise, as I had a friend cancel. We had a group of six women, and this Uller crew was fantastic. We were very impressed with the staff who served us in the lounge and dining rooms, in particular. The food options were exceptional and three meals a day were included. We did most of the “included” tours in each port and several optional tours, including a day ...
My Aunt Verlene and cousin Jodi have been on numerous cruises with you and highly recommended them to me in the past few years. So, when I finally had an opportunity to join them and 2 other first cousins for a girls' trip, I jumped at the opportunity. It surpassed my expectations! The only negative was since they were still testing for Covid every day and 1 of our party tested positive, she ...
We received a pamphlet in the mail and had heard good things about Viking. Our travel agent coordinated everything and it all ran smoothly. We had been booked for April/20, but rebooked for April/21 then it was finally a go in 2022. Viking gave us plenty of incentive to keep rebooking. From the time we boarded, attention to detail was evident. We always knew where we had to be. Staff was warm and ...
I was happy to see that the included and optional activities ranged from super easy and relaxed to more adventurous bike ride and hike. There was even a pub crawl to check out the night life. The guides were knowledgeable and fun. They were open to suggestions for going "off script" and a few of them even showed us a few of their favorite hidden gems.
The Viking line had more younger people ...
River Rhine was the first river cruise I had tried with Viking. The cruise made me fall in love with Viking and want to come back for more river cruises, only that the price may not be affordable.
Services, food and all included excursions were top quality. Staff were all courteous and helpful. Food paired with wine in every meal is enticing.
The scenic cruising of the Rhine was the ...
Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
I had never been to the Balkans and wished to see it there. I also had a wish to visit Prague as I had heard that it was a beautiful city. The ship was very well appointed and furnished. The service was the best I had ever encountered on a cruise ship. Every crew member exhibited the desire to please me and make my cruise excellent. They were very attentive and helpful. The tours included in ...
We had heard stories about the beauty of Budapest so we were anxious to travel there. This was our 3rd Viking Cruise; all have been wonderful. Our original sail date had been the previous year, but something called Covid forced a delay. As it turned out, we did sail in September but with only 38 passengers (typically meant for 190). We were tested daily and obeyed mask mandate while on board; ...
BACKGROUND: We have traveled on Viking River Cruises three times in total. The first trip was in 2014 (Romantic Danube, Veranda). The second was the Elegant Elbe in 2017 (Veranda Suite). This cruise we chose the Explorer Suite with both pre-and-both excursions.
Notes on cruise of the Viking Ullur, 1-8 Sept 2021. Arrived 28 Aug 2021. Paperwork sent by Viking, regarding COVID vague and ...