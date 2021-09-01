  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews

14 reviews
Sonya giving us our daily presentation of the next days port and activities
Six ladies in our group standing on the deck of the Viking Uller
Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!
"We found out from tour guides that they also were tested and that Viking provided vaccines to them and their families so the bubble was extensive to keep us safe.We arrived at the Intercontinental for checkin, it was efficient and fast, so long as you could show that that damn C19 test was taken 72 hours PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL!!"
GSOC avatar

GSOC

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

14 Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews

My first Viking River Cruise, but also my last

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
dryadman
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me just get this out of the way: The Viking customer service reps on the phone are the WORST that I've ever dealt with. If it wasn't for their actual "front line" workers on the cruise itself, I would have given Viking 0 stars if I could. The CSR on the phone either didn't know their own policies, or they were actually just trying to say anything to get our money. We were traveling with an ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sharing your comments here, dryadman, and regret that aspects of your booking and customer service experience did not meet expectation. We have also noted your feedback...

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Beyond my expectations in all ways!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annecruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was a late enrollee for this cruise, as I had a friend cancel. We had a group of six women, and this Uller crew was fantastic. We were very impressed with the staff who served us in the lounge and dining rooms, in particular. The food options were exceptional and three meals a day were included. We did most of the “included” tours in each port and several optional tours, including a day ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Traveled with disabled person

Viking goes above & beyond even if it is driving me up river to board in the dark of the night.

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kfreckles
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My Aunt Verlene and cousin Jodi have been on numerous cruises with you and highly recommended them to me in the past few years. So, when I finally had an opportunity to join them and 2 other first cousins for a girls' trip, I jumped at the opportunity. It surpassed my expectations! The only negative was since they were still testing for Covid every day and 1 of our party tested positive, she ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Rhine cruise

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Anneva
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We received a pamphlet in the mail and had heard good things about Viking. Our travel agent coordinated everything and it all ran smoothly. We had been booked for April/20, but rebooked for April/21 then it was finally a go in 2022. Viking gave us plenty of incentive to keep rebooking. From the time we boarded, attention to detail was evident. We always knew where we had to be. Staff was warm and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Tons of included and optional activities

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
IPAgirl2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I was happy to see that the included and optional activities ranged from super easy and relaxed to more adventurous bike ride and hike. There was even a pub crawl to check out the night life. The guides were knowledgeable and fun. They were open to suggestions for going "off script" and a few of them even showed us a few of their favorite hidden gems. The Viking line had more younger people ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Scenic Cruising is magnificent

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
lvcrus22
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

River Rhine was the first river cruise I had tried with Viking. The cruise made me fall in love with Viking and want to come back for more river cruises, only that the price may not be affordable. Services, food and all included excursions were top quality. Staff were all courteous and helpful. Food paired with wine in every meal is enticing. The scenic cruising of the Rhine was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GSOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

My first Viking cruise, but will not be my last!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
fisherba
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I had never been to the Balkans and wished to see it there. I also had a wish to visit Prague as I had heard that it was a beautiful city. The ship was very well appointed and furnished. The service was the best I had ever encountered on a cruise ship. Every crew member exhibited the desire to please me and make my cruise excellent. They were very attentive and helpful. The tours included in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Budapest to Bucharest

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
halvorjm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had heard stories about the beauty of Budapest so we were anxious to travel there. This was our 3rd Viking Cruise; all have been wonderful. Our original sail date had been the previous year, but something called Covid forced a delay. As it turned out, we did sail in September but with only 38 passengers (typically meant for 190). We were tested daily and obeyed mask mandate while on board; ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Disaster on the Danube

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bedouin1803
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

BACKGROUND: We have traveled on Viking River Cruises three times in total. The first trip was in 2014 (Romantic Danube, Veranda). The second was the Elegant Elbe in 2017 (Veranda Suite). This cruise we chose the Explorer Suite with both pre-and-both excursions. Notes on cruise of the Viking Ullur, 1-8 Sept 2021. Arrived 28 Aug 2021. Paperwork sent by Viking, regarding COVID vague and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

