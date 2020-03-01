  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Encore Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
192 reviews
1 Award
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
192 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
More hype than substance overall
"This was my first voyage with NCL and I chose Encore due to it being a new vessel and even though I have cruised several times before I had yet to sail on a brand new ship and was excited at the prospect. The ship..."Read More
Whitecap6069 avatar

Whitecap6069

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 192 Norwegian Encore Cruise Reviews

Like old times !

Review for Norwegian Encore to Alaska

User Avatar
CruiserSkip
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a review of a 5 day 4 night “Test” cruise on NCL’s Encore from Seattle to Ketchikan and return. The intent of the review is to share what cruising is like in COVID times as cruise-lines try to restart the cruise experience. NCL calls this the “Great Cruise Comeback”. I remind readers that this is just one persons observations. suggestions and thoughts. I will also preface the review in ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Not fond of this ship design

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
RitaGS
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to experience a new mega ship and this one seemed right. I have sailed Norwegian several times and always enjoyed it. So getting right to it: Pros: beautiful decor and public areas. Food was very good overall and wonderful in the Specialty restaurants. Bars were plentiful. The two main shows, Kinky Boots and Choir of Man, were the best I have seen at sea. Staterooms were well designed ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Amazing experience!

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Islandgal123
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Initially we had an Asian destination cruise with Norwegian, that was canceled. We were able to secure the Bahamas cruise, departing in Miami. Everything about this cruise was great. The crew managed the increasing corona virus concerns well, and passengers were generally patient and understood. With the exception of two adult passenger tantrums we witnessed, that I must say were handled very ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Encore is a spectacular ship

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
davraa
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is my first review on Cruise Critic (pardon the length - I hope this is helpful for those who are interested). Encore was my 7th cruise - sixth with NCL. This was Encore’s last voyage before the major cruise industry shut down due to COVID-19. On that note, kudos and appreciation to the crew who worked tirelessly to keep passengers and crew safe and healthy. Each day, we noticed ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Cheers To Encore

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
MandMmissouri
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our(two of us) 3rd cruise with Norwegian (Escape & Getaway prior) and we did enjoy the crown jewel. There were many things we missed and many things that made us scratch our heads. Check in/embarkation was fast and simple as usual with NCL, though we were a tad confused as to why we were ushered to the waiting area for the Pearl and unable to hear the announcements for Encore ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Choose your ship wisely

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Laurie7
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

This was our 17th cruise, our 2nd on NCL. I was really excited when I booked this cruise over a year ago on this new 'amazing' ship, but alas it did not live up to my expectations. Embarkation was fairly fast, we arrived at the port approx. 10:30am and they started letting us board at 11:30, then the race begins. If there are any shows, meals etc. that you want to attend you have to rush to ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

March 1-beat the spring break rush

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cindyjoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 5th cruise. 4th one with Norwegian. a quick trip to get away from the Candian winter. The ship is big. VERY big... almost too big. I found the ship easy to move around in... easy to find things.. but the pool deck was insane. I had read reviews so knew what to expect... had decided not to buy the package for the VIBE package - thought I could endure it... I could not. each ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Encore

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
SueGreg
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because we wanted to sail on the new ship. Encore is a beautiful ship but lack of pool space is a serious problem! And to top it off, Vibe now has fee which really is not right, especially because there was never a seat at the pool. We loved Teppanyaki!! The food was outstanding as was Cagney’s! Los Lobos was not very good and the service was terrible. The buffet was always ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Not Impressed

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
JeffBrandlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose to do an eastern Caribbean cruise on the Norwegian Encore because of the destinations. We were quite unhappy with multiple aspects of the cruise starting with the 2 hour boarding process. The rooms seemed significantly smaller than the Carnival cruise. We even booked a more expensive balcony room but still preferred our basic Carnival room. This ship is new to the water and we were ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

NCL Encore - 3/2020

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Wupzdaisy
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

NCL Encore - room 12605. 3/2020 Embarkation - showed up at 10:30. By 10:45 we were seated in a huge airport-like waiting area, checked in and ready for them to start boarding. With so many people, even on a day that was 60 degrees outdoors, the area warmed up pretty fast. Cool water and unclean restrooms available. Group 9. Started calling #s at 11:08 am with people who required special ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

