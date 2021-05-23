We loved this cruise! The Pacific Northwest is a beautiful place to cruise with spectacular scenery and some very interesting history as well. American Cruise Lines did an excellent job of showing off this scenery as well as making the history come alive with the resident historian, Bill. The excursions were fun and informative as we got to see in person the places we were learning about as we ...
Wanted a history cruise of Mississippi.... Went on Viking Volga River Russia, Seabourn to Alaska both 4 to 5 STARS
American Cruise lines a poor 5th
Food and entertainment totally inadequate and poor
Staff new and helpful and truing but with what they are given cannot' perform
We booked last year and our cruise was cancel due to COVID
ACL offered a 50% REFUND OR a credit for the same ...
October 19th, 2021
Who we are:
All of us were fully vaccinated and followed all guidelines during the cruise.
We are seasoned cruisers and have been on both river and ocean cruises in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.
Why we chose ACL:
Like many other travelers we were ready to cruise but wanted to stay in the USA. Wanted to see Washington and Oregon and this sounded ...
I have always wanted to go on an adventure on the Mississippi River. Maybe from reading the Mark Twain books or just to know what it was like. The best part of any voyage is to enjoy the journey. The America is a six deck fully equipped ship with a restaurant on deck one that will seat all the guests aboard, we had a great chef that would creat delicious meals. My stateroom was on the second deck ...
We had never been to this area before and worried that it might be too hot or smoky in the summer, but we had good breezes throughout, with minimal smoke and the entire ship is cooled perfectly. Our room was larger than most of the big cruise lines, and we enjoyed the smaller ship with about 130 passengers onboard. All were friendly and warm and we liked sitting with new people at any table and at ...
We had a family of five: my 86 year old mother, my sister and her husband in their 50/60's, their teenage daughter, myself in my 50's. My mom took us on this cruise to get us to love cruising, and it worked! This cruise was really geared to age 40 and up, the teenager only went along because it was part of a much longer trip, and while she enjoyed some of the ports, it was not the best experience ...
We wanted to see the river and escape our Las Vegas heat. Except for a couple of hot days in the east, mission accomplished. We learned there were terrible forest fires to our south, but we never saw the smoke. The Oregon scenery, seen from the Snake and Columbia Rivers, is spectacular. Passage through locks included. A river cruise is the way to do it, although ACL is still getting its act ...
The ship was relatively new and very nice with plenty of room in cabins and lounges. That is about all that I can say that was good The service was terrible, often so slow that you had to leave without your food to meet tour times etc. The menu mediocre at best, breakfast had no fruit, no yogurt, no pastries wonder bread and limited choices. Lunch and dinner was about the same. We did have 2 ...
Wanted to do Louis and Clark being from st louis. Ship was understaffed, food bad, wait for food and drinks 40 to 90 minutes. 3 maids to clean all rooms. Staff kept jumping ship. Manager had no clue. Had owner suite. Nothing extra with it. No champagne no mini bar miss turn down 5 of12 days . Felt sorry for young untrained staff. They kept apologizing for their first time. Send email to Corp. ...
We cruised on The American Song through American Cruise Lines on the Columbia and Snake Rivers from Spokane to Portland. We chose this cruise because it was a domestic cruise, but most importantly because they touted their ability and concern for the health and welfare of passengers. That was not the case. We were supposed to be tested before getting on the bus for the port. Didn’t happen. ...