Review for Grand Classica to Bahamas

Just got off and the staff was so unfriendly starting with Customer service. We go on cruises often and have been on this one 2 times before Covid but now I would never go back. No theater entertainment which I guess is fine if they told you. Staff is very pushy. If you go to casino and want to cash out your money you have to wait an hour because the cashier is dealing. And they just don’t care. ...