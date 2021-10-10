Paradise Celebration it’s Not!!!!
Well we have been going on this cruise line for about 7 years and it’s was always wonderful. But that has all changed.
Today was My GF Birthday and we decided to go on a cruise on this cruise line that we trusted and always had a great time. The website says live shows in the 800 seat theater and full spa and game rooms.
When we got to the ship we got ...
What can I say about the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line?
We had nothing but a BLAST! I highly recommend this half-week and weekend getaway to the Grand Bahamas!
In just 3 days and 2 nights, we had the chance to explore the ship and enjoy the endless opportunities of entertainment, relaxation, and great food offered aboard.
This experience is totally worth it from the moment you go onboard ...
Had a wonderful time in the cruise. Played Bingo and won. The prize was a free 2-day cruise for two, valid until 9/30/22. The problem was, BPCL already sold the cruise line unbeknownst to the passengers yet they encouraged passengers to play and took their money for bingo, while promising a free cruise as the prize. I never received notice, not an email, not a call. They DEFINITELY had my ...
Just got off and the staff was so unfriendly starting with Customer service. We go on cruises often and have been on this one 2 times before Covid but now I would never go back. No theater entertainment which I guess is fine if they told you. Staff is very pushy. If you go to casino and want to cash out your money you have to wait an hour because the cashier is dealing. And they just don’t care. ...
Upon boarding the ship it seems decent. However, Carnival cruise was much nicer. The food is mediocre - there wasn’t many options. You are asked every 5 minutes (I’m not even exaggerating) if you would like to purchase a Bahama Mama to the point where it gets annoying. Finally I gave in and asked the guy how much it was and he says “$11”. Thinking that price was reasonable I purchased one. He then ...
First off they bug you with buying drinks every few minutes! The drink prices are outrageous and since we did not want to purchase a drink package because we were staying a total of 2 nights. When I did purchase a drink it was $15 bucks. Best to save your money!!! The food was mediocre to say the least. Another problem was whenever we put our credit cards on file for purchases me and my friend ...
I decided to take a Solo cruise on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines, and it was good experience. The ship is clean, and the staff is super friendly. I sailed in an Oceanview cabin, and the views were amazing, highly recommended. Some areas of the ship are in need of some T.L.C., but I’m sure that will happen sooner than later. They can definitely improve the culinary experience, but overall it was ...
I used to work on cruise ships! Spent four years of my life living on board. And, this is my sixth time sailing as a passenger. First with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. AND, I hope the first of MANY, MANY more to come!
The over all experience...what they packed into 3 days and 2 night was incredible!
First the ship - she is 30 years old. A classic cruise ship, built in Italy. Lovely lines ...
Pros: No bedbugs or roaches
Cons: Everything else. My best friend and I booked this for a easy and cheap quick getaway. Seems like a good deal, but you are charged for everything! Everyone that we met on the ship was complaining about how hot it was in their room and on the ship! We went to the front desk and the lady just looked at us like ok. The food was terrible, I'm pretty sure patients in ...
It is nice to get away right? Don't have much time? Do it all in two days. Was on the Grand Celebration twice, but the ship was sold during the pandemic. This is the second time on the Grand Classica. I could not beat the price. Meals, room, entertainment, not having to drive.... what more can I say? I guess I have been on 60 - 65 cruises. Sure I have have been on NCL, Royal, Carnival, ...