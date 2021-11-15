This river cruise along the Nile is amazing, with excursions visiting sites over 4000 years old. This is an area with tremendous history.
While there may be other companies doing Nile River cruises, Viking is special in that they make a great effort to know every guest, and to accommodate their needs.
There is nothing in this review about COVID because the policies are changing ...
Having been to Egypt previously 27 years ago, we always said that we wanted to go back. Such a mystical, magical place! Having been a frequent Viking customer, and loving the smaller boat size, we were excited to see that Viking had a small ship, the Ra, and a perfect itinerary for us. The accommodations were totally up to the Viking standards, and the crew was well trained and smiling as ...
My wife and I love to explore locations we’ve never visited before and the Egyptian Nile was at the top of our list. Viking made our visit to Egypt and the trip down the Nile one of the best vacations we ever had. The ship staff were ALL very friendly and professional. The meals on board were excellent and the guided tours top-notch!! Both tour guides had degrees in Egyptology and made all tours ...
I'd done a lot about early Egyptian history at university and had for a long time wanted to see the ancient monuments for myself. The Viking Ra itinerary was just what I needed to do that, while combining that with a relaxing cruise along the Nile. We first stayed in Cairo for a couple of nights. The hotel was great and we saw eg the Tutankhamun exhibition in the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities ...
Choosing this Cruise because it was something we thought we would never be able to do, and by going by going viking we were but catching covid in the later stages of the cruise we were not allowed to go on to Petra ,and flown home when testing negative and can't see us getting to Petra now, which was a important part of the holiday. Till then the holiday in Cairo the hotel and the trips out to ...
Like many people, I have wanted to go on a Nike River cruise for many years. Viking is considered to be the best for river cruises, and I can certainly attest to the fact that they run an outstanding operation. From the smallest detail to the overall group experience it was a wonderful trip. Many of the guests were overheard talking about the “trip of a lifetime”.
Very experienced tour ...
This was a fascinating and wonderful trip in Egypt and Jordan with Viking River cruises. The entire itinerary was world class. Great hotels, ship, guides, staff and sightseeing. The guide (Ahmed) was one of the best guides we have had in 40+ years of traveling. This really made the trip an unbelievable experience. I had no idea we would get to go inside a pyramid and then later see King Tut ...
Both my wife and I have been looking for an opportunity for a trip to Egypt for most of our married life - we finally found that with Viking. This was our first trip with Viking - after this experience it will be difficult to find another cruising company to measure up. We spent the the first 11 days of the trip on the "Pharaohs and Pyramids" tour - 3 days in Cairo included a trip to the Cairo ...
My husband and I took Viking to Egypt and Jordan in early November. We spent 3 nights in Cairo, 7 nights on Viking Ra cruising along the Nile, 1 night back in Cairo, and 4 nights in post extension to Jordan. We booked this trip because so many people have said that now was the right time to see the ancient monuments without the usual crowd. They were partially right. Places like Karnak, Luxor ...
We chose this cruise because the Ra is a relatively new ship designed for the Nile River, and we had previous experience on Viking cruises and expected a top-notch cruise. As part of the cruise, we spent 3 nights in Cairo, 7 nights on Viking Ra cruising along the Nile, 1 night back in Cairo, and 4 nights on an extension to Jordan.
The ship is extremely nice with very nice suite cabins (we had a ...