Holland America Line Zaandam Cruise Reviews

Neptune Suite 7004
Sunrise in the South Pacific off the coast of Chile
Chilean Fjord
Punta Arenas
Featured Review
Shakedown Cruise
"The DVD library is gone - if you have a DVD player in your room you have an old television set which may require effort to get channels with your remote.Television in cabins were a mixed bag of old and new as COVID has delayed the installation of new televisions...."Read More
DiveMaster avatar

DiveMaster

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Shakedown Cruise

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
DiveMaster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Zaandam has returned to service after a year+ absence short staffed and provisioned. About 20 short in the kitchen, 2 in photography and stretched thin on cabin stewards, future cruise staff, and etc. As others have mentioned, gone are dinner theme nights, surf and turf, ice sculptures, live music at diner, the after dinner mint station (aka the traditional HAL level of dining). Service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Suite

After two years, still not quite ready

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
9025ron
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Boarding in Fort Lauderdale,where we live, was easy. Used the Verifly app which was a little difficult to figure out. We were underway on time to Boston, we have been on this ship several times before and like the smaller size. Immediately noticed maintenance items such as broken wooden trim around one of the hot tubs which was also closed, sound and picture quality of TV in cabin (80's looking ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

A BIG THANK-YOU TO HOLLAND AMERICA

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
holiday hopes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, unknown to us all the coronavirus was aboard and spreading amongst us. When the cruise was terminated on March 15th, every effort was made to get us home safely. Our Captain: Ane ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Top Notch small ship! Great Itinerary!!!

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
Herbs Mom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary to the Antarctic. We flew down to Buenos Aires a day early so we could enjoy a little of the city before. Embarkation was fairly smooth - we arrived early and our luggage was taken right away and we checked in. By about 11:30 we were on the ship and went straight to our room. It was ready. We then went to the MDR to enjoy a lovely lunch - we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite

Great Itinerary -South America and Antarctica

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
savoie.tx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Included 4 days of sailing in Antarctica . Highlights- 1- Food selection: The food selection on this cruise was one of the highlights for us. We usually like to have dinner in the Main Dining room, but the selections in the Lido usually included everything that was offered in the Main Dining room and more. 2- Holland America Happy Hour- Liked the happy hour sessions. The 2nd drink only ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Almost a Perfect Journey

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
teacherman
10+ Cruises

We had previously cancelled 2 cruises to South America, and I am glad that we did, because we found this one going to S America and Antarctica. We gained much information and ideas from those who had previously done this trip so I hope we can also provide the same for others who are considering this cruise. I will TRY to be brief. PRE-CRUISE: We flew to Santiago for a 3 day visit prior to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cruise marred by outbreak

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
Steveo17
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was a bucket list cruise for my wife. All the ports and excursions surpassed both our expectations. The narration by Exploration Team as we sailed into and around Antarctica was superb. Zaandam is a typical HA ship, one of their smaller ones with a nice cozy feel. We are 4 Star Mariners, with lots of cruising experience and always appreciate HA’s itineraries and attention to detail on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cruising is not our thing, but this part of the world is beautiful

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
Qila
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We (Married couple in our 30's, no kids) choose this cruise because of the itinerary, because of Antarctica. Because we really wanted to see penguins in the region where they belong. And this was the only affordable way to do it. It was our first cruise ever. We know now that cruising is not our favorite way to travel, and I'm sure we will wait at least another 30-40 years before we ever book ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Amazing Sights, not So Amazing Banging Noise

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
EZ Wash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise on a whim, as we saw an advertisement from a consolidator, contacted our agent to see what she could do, and then jumped. It gave me bragging rights, whatever that means, to say I was on all seven continents before I turned 70. (Okay, I didn't 'touch' Antarctica, but it touched me, so close enough.) We also had kids who had other plans for Christmas so we were free to travel. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Great itinerary and good ship

Review for Zaandam to Antarctica

User Avatar
AKJonesy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We've been on a number of cruises with HAL and sailed on 6 different ships. I wasn't too thrilled about being on Zaandam due to it's smaller size but understand that the larger ships don't go to Antarctica. This was a first voyage on Zaandam, and even though it is a BIT smaller than what we've sailed on, I was pleased overall. I think I was a bit surprised that the food quality seemed to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (fully obstructed views)

