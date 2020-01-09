|Cabins
|Dining
|Entertainment
|Public Rooms
|Fitness Recreation
|Family
|Enrichment
|Service
|Value For Money
DiveMaster
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England
Sail Date: May 2022
Cabin Type: Verandah Suite
Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England
Sail Date: May 2022
Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: January 2020
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: January 2020
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom
Review for Zaandam to South America
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)
Review for Zaandam to Antarctica
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (fully obstructed views)