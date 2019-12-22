  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews

See all photos
3.3
Average
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Staycation Cruise from Hong Kong
"The onboard ship app on the first day showed “fully booked” for most of the good outdoor activities.The ship was well signposted The staff all speak good English and are very friendly...."Read More
Jenica avatar

Jenica

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 41 Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Awesome ship & great cruise despite the terrible pizza

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
almo352003
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

First time on the spectrum sailing from Singapore, previously had sailed on Quantum a couple of times so this review will use that as a benchmark. General: - The ship is pretty new and it was obvious. The condition of the furnishing and decor was great and the cabins felt very new. - I had the surf and stream wifi package, it was good for the most part although it went down for around ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

4 night cruise to nowhere from Singapore

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Antechinus
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I planned a sightseeing trip to Singapore and wanted to include a relaxing cruise on a RCCL ship while I was there. This was a four night cruise to nowhere. As a solo traveller, I stayed in an inside cabin on deck 11. The cabin was spacious and included a king size bed and a lounge suite. The bathroom was adequate and it included a glass shower screen, not a curtain. This is a nice feature of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
SHUBHARANTI
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise Just returned from an amazing seacation cruise on Spectrum the Seas, the food, service and entertainment was outstanding and was worth.  it was so well organised from beginning to end. The RC team ensured that there is no waiting during the checkin and on boarding process which made it feel like you were getting a very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Staycation Cruise from Hong Kong

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Jenica
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The actual itinerary was a 3 night round trip from Hong Kong with no stops. We understand most of the passengers were Hong Kong residents with 90% of the passengers being Asian. Having completed all the prerequisite Covid19 requirements made the boarding quick and easy. This was probably helped by there being only 1100 passengers on board. Checked bag where at our room in less than 2 hours. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Balcony

An awful experience

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Saysay
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The one star goes to the staff - very pleasant , and always try to address all issues , another star does to the entertainers. Restaurants- we mostly dined in the buffet and main restaurant- food is like a 3 star hotel buffet. Is a cruise to Vietnam and there is no Vietnamese food . Even fast food items like hamburgers and grilled Panini are Poorly made . We also tried the paid teppanyaki ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

An interesting onboard experience

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Senior Citizen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on the Spectrum on three consecutive itineraries: January 2, 9 and 14, 2020. Boarding in Hong Kong was well organized. Each subsequent voyage was well orchestrated for back to back passengers. We would leave and return to the ship through the crew line so we didn’t have to line up with the boarding passengers. Each voyage was different due to the numbers of non-mainland Chinese ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

POOR customer service....2 months passed ... no response from guest relations

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
doc_klc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

i must admit that the Spectrum is a marvelous ship. Well designed and beautiful. However, the management is disappointing. I have tried to contact the Guest Relations team via the official website and email. Not a ripple of response in 2 months. Here is my email which will tell my frustrations with the Cruise Line. "I am astounded to notice that you charge my credit card in Hong Kong ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Boring & Disappointing

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Chris 72
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This review is only our opinion and in no way reflects the crew on the Spectrum of The Seas who were all fantastic and definitely had their work cut out. If you have ever been on a Royal Caribbean International (RCI) Oasis-class ship, I think you will be very disappointed with Spectrum of the Seas. We have been on many cruises and this was our third cruise with RCI so we thought we knew what ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Beautiful but crowdy ship

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
finemusic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is new and beautiful. It holds 5 thousand passengers , so long lines everywhere, dinning, games embarkation and disembarkation. We were travelling during X'mas holiday so the ship was entirely sold out with 12 hundred kids on board. It was impossible to find a quiet place. The ship is catered to the Asian market and there are lots of Chinese dishes in the buffet and the main dinning ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Ocean View Balcony

Asian experience so true

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Loretta 63
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Spent 2 days in Hong Kong at the Park hotel. Used the Big Bus to get around great value if you have not been to the area before. Getting onboard was easy no issues, very straight forward. Few things different seapass cards were are you room waiting for you. Seemed a little strange. Spectrum of the Seas not sure what I expected but did not seem as flash or exciting as other ships I have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

