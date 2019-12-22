First time on the spectrum sailing from Singapore, previously had sailed on Quantum a couple of times so this review will use that as a benchmark.
General:
- The ship is pretty new and it was obvious. The condition of the furnishing and decor was great and the cabins felt very new.
- I had the surf and stream wifi package, it was good for the most part although it went down for around ...
I planned a sightseeing trip to Singapore and wanted to include a relaxing cruise on a RCCL ship while I was there. This was a four night cruise to nowhere.
As a solo traveller, I stayed in an inside cabin on deck 11. The cabin was spacious and included a king size bed and a lounge suite. The bathroom was adequate and it included a glass shower screen, not a curtain. This is a nice feature of ...
Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise
Just returned from an amazing seacation cruise on Spectrum the Seas, the food, service and entertainment was outstanding and was worth.
it was so well organised from beginning to end.
The RC team ensured that there is no waiting during the checkin and on boarding process which made it feel like you were getting a very ...
The actual itinerary was a 3 night round trip from Hong Kong with no stops. We understand most of the passengers were Hong Kong residents with 90% of the passengers being Asian.
Having completed all the prerequisite Covid19 requirements made the boarding quick and easy. This was probably helped by there being only 1100 passengers on board. Checked bag where at our room in less than 2 hours. ...
The one star goes to the staff - very pleasant , and always try to address all issues , another star does to the entertainers.
Restaurants- we mostly dined in the buffet and main restaurant- food is like a 3 star hotel buffet. Is a cruise to Vietnam and there is no Vietnamese food . Even fast food items like hamburgers and grilled Panini are Poorly made . We also tried the paid teppanyaki ...
We cruised on the Spectrum on three consecutive itineraries: January 2, 9 and 14, 2020. Boarding in Hong Kong was well organized. Each subsequent voyage was well orchestrated for back to back passengers. We would leave and return to the ship through the crew line so we didn’t have to line up with the boarding passengers.
Each voyage was different due to the numbers of non-mainland Chinese ...
i must admit that the Spectrum is a marvelous ship. Well designed and beautiful.
However, the management is disappointing. I have tried to contact the Guest Relations team via the official website and email. Not a ripple of response in 2 months.
Here is my email which will tell my frustrations with the Cruise Line.
"I am astounded to notice that you charge my credit card in Hong Kong ...
This review is only our opinion and in no way reflects the crew on the Spectrum of The Seas who were all fantastic and definitely had their work cut out.
If you have ever been on a Royal Caribbean International (RCI) Oasis-class ship, I think you will be very disappointed with Spectrum of the Seas. We have been on many cruises and this was our third cruise with RCI so we thought we knew what ...
The ship is new and beautiful. It holds 5 thousand passengers , so long lines everywhere, dinning, games embarkation and disembarkation. We were travelling during X'mas holiday so the ship was entirely sold out with 12 hundred kids on board. It was impossible to find a quiet place.
The ship is catered to the Asian market and there are lots of Chinese dishes in the buffet and the main dinning ...
Spent 2 days in Hong Kong at the Park hotel. Used the Big Bus to get around great value if you have not been to the area before.
Getting onboard was easy no issues, very straight forward. Few things different seapass cards were are you room waiting for you. Seemed a little strange.
Spectrum of the Seas not sure what I expected but did not seem as flash or exciting as other ships I have ...