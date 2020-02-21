Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We travelled on Explorer just before the first lock down, and would have rebooked that summer if covid hadn’t hit. So in September, when things looked as if covid was under control, we booked a re run of our 2020 trip, and boy we weren’t disappointed in any area. Flight, embarkation and cabin were superb. The staff from the moment we were on the ship couldn’t do enough to make your holiday the ...