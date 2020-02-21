"We booked this cruise when it was first advertised months ago thinking there was a good chance that it would be cancelled......There is no doubt that all the Crew and staff of the vessel have had good training for the effects of the pandemic, this weeks next voyage should be made a little easier for them by their experiences on our trip...."Read More
This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed.
Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it).
We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Like many the chance to get away cruising again post Covid was too good to miss. The aggressive pricing by Marella in the run up to Christmas 2021 made the risk of cruising much more attractive, despite the social media threads indicating you were destined for a quarantine hotel.
We have sailed on the Marella Explorer before and new it was a safe, friendly and fun ship. Here are a few pointers ...
We travelled on Explorer just before the first lock down, and would have rebooked that summer if covid hadn’t hit. So in September, when things looked as if covid was under control, we booked a re run of our 2020 trip, and boy we weren’t disappointed in any area. Flight, embarkation and cabin were superb. The staff from the moment we were on the ship couldn’t do enough to make your holiday the ...
Firstly, thank you Marella for making a difficult cruise very pleasant.
We booked this cruise when it was first advertised months ago thinking there was a good chance that it would be cancelled......it wasn't and we arrived at Southampton on the 10th September, with some exitement but fulll of intrepidation and expectance of difficulties from Covid 19 new proceedures. We had pre booked a ...
First real opportunity to cruse since the pandemic started and Marella have always been a good company to cruise with.
Firstly it was nice to board a Marella ship at a southern British port (it would be nice if this could become a regular thing!!)
The procedure for boarding the ship was very well organised from arriving at the port to boarding the ship.
Once on board the ship you could ...
Oh the great debate: to cruise or not to cruise amid a global pandemic? But like most folks, after 15 months of restrictions, we decided to take a punt on a Western UK cruise - thinking that was least likely to be cancelled.
I’ll be honest - we would not have considered a spin around GB under any other circumstances.
We had not travelled with Marella before. But we’re impressed by the fare ...
I'll say from the start, we did lower our expectations for this cruise. Friend's have sailed with Marella many times and explained this is a very different product from MSC.
We stayed in a mini suite with a large balcony. This had a good size shower, easy to move around the compact space. Only comment is it can be tight to get into the actual shower. The bed was comfortable and liked that it ...
This was the inaugural cruise for fare paying passengers and was for three days visiting Dover and Portland and due to COVID when not sitting eating or drinking all passengers and staff had to wear a mask when moving about the Ship and had to undertake a daily temperature check.
Any way we were given a boarding time of 12 o'clock on the day of departure and when we arrived were shocked to ...
regular cruiser looking for some warmer climes this winter. explorer ship pretty good, food in italian restaurant very good with friendly attentive staff. only used main restaurant twice for breakfast which was just ok. buffet restaurant patchy, soups were pretty good, salads average and main foods average. we do not think the range is as big or as good as 5 years ago. there was a late night snack ...
My wife and I have used Marella cruises for a while now and used the Marella Explorer twice in 2019, having only recently done the Tenerife trip we were very disappointed, firstly a sand storm hit the island's which was not the ship's fault And lost out on visiting one of our ports, we were awarded a £25.00 compensation to spend on-board, we proceeded to Madeira only to find engine trouble and ...