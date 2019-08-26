  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Hild Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
66 reviews
Eiffel Tower from our hotel in Paris
A dinner onboard
Matterhorn from Zermatt Switzerland. Post Cruise shore excursion.
The Alps!!!
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
66 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Excellent itinerary and excursions, superb service / top notch staff
"While not part of the Viking trip we took the train to Bern and Lucerne - 2 days each on our own.The hotel was very close to the tram line that easily connected to the main train station and all other points one would want to visit...."
gregmmm avatar

gregmmm

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 66 Viking Hild Cruise Reviews

Paris to the Swiss Alps

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DCwayfarers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have always wanted to do a trip to the Alps. Combining a River cruise with thee extension to the Alps really appealed to us. We were fortunate to be travelling with friends which really made it so much more fun. If there was a downside, I would say it was the amount of travel by bus and train. Having said that, we saw so much and although a long train ride (6 hours) on the Glacier Express, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Excellent itinerary and excursions, superb service / top notch staff

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
gregmmm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I wanted a trip on the Rhine. The trip balanced well-led excursions and free time. Meals were superb with variety and options. The crew was outstanding - always helpful and friendly. Testing for COVID and on-board protocols were efficient, non-invasive and easily handled. The trip started with 1.5 days in Paris where lunch and dinner were on your own. The Paris ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Cruising good; hotel accommodations could be more client convenient

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Milliespal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Interested in river cruise in Europe that was mostly in region at least one of us hadn’t been before. So the hotel accommodations related to cruise and post-excursion is in general that for the older population that makes up most of Viking’s clients, walk-in showers should be standard, NOT tub/shower combination! Specifically, the faulty internet service at the hotel Pullman Paris Montparnasse was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Lovely despite the everpresent dark shadow of COVID

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Stella2249
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We liked the length of this cruise - long enough to make the 13 hour flight worth it and short enough to leave wanting more. We picked this time of year to be in cities before schools are out and while the rivers are a good height. We also liked the size of the ship - somewhere around 180 capacity. We had fewer due to COVID. Since the COVID regulations that were in effect during our cruise have ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

One of the finest cruises ever

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
steveg49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The region is gorgeous, the wines fantastic, the ship was truly excellent, staff and captain over the top, the best ever. As always there were daily excursions and briefings on the next days port(s). Evening wine tastings were so much fun. Hint: the wineries you go to generally do not ship to the USA. Buy a few bottles of something and take them on board with you to enjoy at dinner or in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful!!

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Imhandy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done a river cruise years ago with Uniworld. It was wonderful but very pricey. We decided to try Viking and were easily just as impressed. The long boats are modern and a great pleasure to cruise on. The ports of call were well worth stopping for. We were treated better than we could have imagined. Even though the airline lost my bag, our leader, James (Papa Bear) took care of everything. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Absolutely the best cruise experience.

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Reenie Weenie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Viking because our son and daughter-in-law had cruised with Viking a couple of years ago and they encouraged us to go along with them on this cruise. We were so glad they did. What an amazing cruise. The best cruise experience I have ever had. The service was impeccable and the cruise director was amazing. Can't find enough adjectives to describe all of the fun and service we received. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Viking Hild - Paris to Switzerland - Oct 2019

Review for Viking Hild to France

User Avatar
TheUngamer1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

10 Day Cruise: 2 nights at Paris Hotel before, 2 nights at Zurich hotel after. Exemplary staff were genuinely friendly and attentive and it set an overall friendly tone with all the cruisers. They truly went above and beyond to meet every need. Your cruise director will be a visible presence through the entire trip to make certain things run smoothly. Our director, Serge, maintained his ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Amazing Vacation

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rosanne H
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were able to experience Paris and included the extension. Our guides Serge and Danka were a very valuable asset. The tips and tours of Paris and understanding the train system was a great benefit. Embarkation and disembarkation were organized and done in a timely fashion. The ship was as advertised. It was a longship and resembled its pictures on line and in the brouchers. Our cabin was 270 ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Paris to Swiss Alps River + Land

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Blessed2CC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise primarily for itinerary as we wanted to start in Paris. We did a pre-extension on our own in Paris in order to see the beaches of Normandy, where my father in law spent the week after D-Day. We also did a Viking post-excursion 4 day trip in Switzerland. Embarkation, disembarkation, and all transfers were run exceptionally smoothly. Viking has a well oiled machine. Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Hild Cruise from $2,699

