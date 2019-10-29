  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Herja Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
27 reviews
Relaxing in one of the communal sitting areas.
Our party in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Sailing by a sister ship on the Rhine. We were waving at each other.
Restaurant in Rudesheim, Germany People were taking shots is Scnapps. Pre COVID
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
27 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Awesome cruise
"Also, I am planning on my next Viking cruise in 2023.I have also done one ocean cruise with Viking...."Read More
Island Sharon avatar

Island Sharon

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 27 Viking Herja Cruise Reviews

Safest place you can be in a pandemic? Not so much . . .

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Badcruisenono
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had previously sailed on a Viking river cruise, in 2016, and had a great experience. In early 2021 we decided to book the Paris to Zurich cruise At that time the pandemic seemed to be waning, but eighteen months later variants were causing cases to rise, even among those who were vaxed and boosted. Still, we were reassured by Viking’s safety claims so we got on the boat in Trier. Quite ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Great cruise despite threat of Covid

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
River afficionado
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

To follow the trip of our good friends, we took a pre-trip beginning May 24 through the Swiss Alps before embarking on the Herja from Zurich to Paris on May 30. We were tested for Covid every day, and even though 60 people during this time frame were not allowed on the cruise ship or had to be dismissed during the cruise, we were lucky the 5 in our party never got sick. There were many questions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Just what I wanted

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Elle Michelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I had been dreaming of a European river cruise for years. The type of traveler who relishes planning all the details of upcoming vacations, it was astonishingly indulgent to sit back and let Viking take care of me. In my research I had learned they were the most expensive, yes, because they were also the very best. And having sailed with them, I cannot refute it. The ship was clean, comfortable ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

An Excellent Experience

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Batwings
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had already cruised the Danube River with Viking, enjoyed it very much and wanted to complement that cruise with the other major European river. The cruise itself was outstanding, the travel to and from not so much. Beware of Heathrow and Amsterdam airports, both of which I would classify as airports from hell. I discussed this in detail with Viking after the cruise and hope they will ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Awesome cruise

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Island Sharon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to be in Paris for my Birthday. Booked two days pre-cruise in Paris. Great restaurants near the hotel. Especially the Le Petit Sommelier. Enjoyed all the excursions while on the cruise. As usual the staff was very helpful and friendly. They took wonderful care of us. The Alps were spectacular. I was not a big fan of the city of Zurich though. I do want to go back to Paris and spend more ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Perfect Honeymoon Experience!

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Finisher2x
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this River Cruise as the Itinerary included several points of interest that were on our bucket list to see; primarily the 4 days in Paris and all that came with that, and the Castles along the Moselle and Rhine Rivers. The accommodations, the attention to detail, the outstanding Staff were all top drawer and while I do not remember their last names I do want to point out a few for ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

First Post Pandemic Cruise

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
millerr1956
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This particular cruise was delayed from the previous year, so we were excited, albeit a bit anxious, to begin traveling again. We were pleased with the precautions which were in place because of the pandemic - masks and hand sanitizer provided - only fully vaccinated passengers and crew - masking precautions and "trackers" while on board. Even when we were on shore excursions - all guides wore ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Poor Dining

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Luddybear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We’re disappointed to learn that dining offerings from your voyage did not meet expectations, Luddybear, and would appreciate the opportunity to address your experience. Additionally, we...

Sail Date: August 2021

Absolutely wonderful!

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
beach plum
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I can't think of anything Viking could have done to make this cruise any better. I have cruised many times but this was my first Viking cruise and first river cruise. The food was outstanding in every way. Quality and presentation every meal. We had a Veranda A cabin. Yes it is quite small but well designed for storage. Quality bath products are used. All tours went out on time and every guide ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Enjoyable Indulgence

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Tsoyka
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Amsterdam to Basal-what’s not to love?! We started with a precruise stay in Amsterdam. What a wonderful city. There is so much to do and see: the sobering Anne Frank house, the relaxing canal boat ride, the fabulous Rijks Museum. It is a very walkable city or use the public transportation. The residents of the city are welcoming, friendly and very helpful. Our home for the next 8 days was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Find a Viking Herja Cruise from $2,699

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews
Viking Bragi Cruise Reviews
Viking Var Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.