We had previously sailed on a Viking river cruise, in 2016, and had a great experience. In early 2021 we decided to book the Paris to Zurich cruise At that time the pandemic seemed to be waning, but eighteen months later variants were causing cases to rise, even among those who were vaxed and boosted. Still, we were reassured by Viking’s safety claims so we got on the boat in Trier.
Quite ...
To follow the trip of our good friends, we took a pre-trip beginning May 24 through the Swiss Alps before embarking on the Herja from Zurich to Paris on May 30. We were tested for Covid every day, and even though 60 people during this time frame were not allowed on the cruise ship or had to be dismissed during the cruise, we were lucky the 5 in our party never got sick. There were many questions ...
I had been dreaming of a European river cruise for years. The type of traveler who relishes planning all the details of upcoming vacations, it was astonishingly indulgent to sit back and let Viking take care of me. In my research I had learned they were the most expensive, yes, because they were also the very best. And having sailed with them, I cannot refute it. The ship was clean, comfortable ...
We had already cruised the Danube River with Viking, enjoyed it very much and wanted to complement that cruise with the other major European river. The cruise itself was outstanding, the travel to and from not so much. Beware of Heathrow and Amsterdam airports, both of which I would classify as airports from hell. I discussed this in detail with Viking after the cruise and hope they will ...
Wanted to be in Paris for my Birthday. Booked two days pre-cruise in Paris. Great restaurants near the hotel. Especially the Le Petit Sommelier. Enjoyed all the excursions while on the cruise. As usual the staff was very helpful and friendly. They took wonderful care of us. The Alps were spectacular. I was not a big fan of the city of Zurich though. I do want to go back to Paris and spend more ...
We chose this River Cruise as the Itinerary included several points of interest that were on our bucket list to see; primarily the 4 days in Paris and all that came with that, and the Castles along the Moselle and Rhine Rivers. The accommodations, the attention to detail, the outstanding Staff were all top drawer and while I do not remember their last names I do want to point out a few for ...
This particular cruise was delayed from the previous year, so we were excited, albeit a bit anxious, to begin traveling again. We were pleased with the precautions which were in place because of the pandemic - masks and hand sanitizer provided - only fully vaccinated passengers and crew - masking precautions and "trackers" while on board. Even when we were on shore excursions - all guides wore ...
Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
I can't think of anything Viking could have done to make this cruise any better. I have cruised many times but this was my first Viking cruise and first river cruise. The food was outstanding in every way. Quality and presentation every meal. We had a Veranda A cabin. Yes it is quite small but well designed for storage. Quality bath products are used.
All tours went out on time and every guide ...
Amsterdam to Basal-what’s not to love?! We started with a precruise stay in Amsterdam. What a wonderful city. There is so much to do and see: the sobering Anne Frank house, the relaxing canal boat ride, the fabulous Rijks Museum. It is a very walkable city or use the public transportation. The residents of the city are welcoming, friendly and very helpful.
Our home for the next 8 days was ...