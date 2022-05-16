  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Celebrity Beyond Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
5 reviews
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Absolutely the Best!!!!
"The Retreat hosts and service staff are some of the nicest people I have ever met.Met Captain Kate and you can see that the incredible service starts with her and works its way down to every crew member...."Read More
lqrescigno avatar

lqrescigno

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-5 of 5 Celebrity Beyond Cruise Reviews

Hard to beat

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
TheRealReview15
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 2nd celebrity cruise after being on the Edge pre Covid. It didn't dissapoint. The staff were amazing, the ship is perfectly put together & the food, activities were excellent. At approx 1/3rd capacity - we were a bit spoilt with the ship being not busy. However, when we were on the Edge, that was very full & it never felt too crazy. The beauty of Celebrity is that they want a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with children

Absolutely the Best!!!!

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lqrescigno
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sailed on 9 night cruise out of Barcelona to Rome on June 4th. This was our fourth Celebrity Cruise and about 10th overall. There is just something different and special about Celebrity. And the Beyond takes it up another notch. Stayed in a Sky Suite which gives access to the Retreat. If you can swing the Retreat, it is worth every penny. Embarkation was easy and we were walked on board to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

A Phenomenal Ship and Fantastic Cruise

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
mkolbicka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had this cruise booked for almost a year. We reserved a Balcony stateroom. However, we took advantage of Celebrity's Move up and was upgraded to a Sky Suite. What a fantastic decision that was. First time in a Suite and it did not disappoint. We were on Deck 9 and our Butler, Harold, was an amazing gentleman. There was no request big or small that he didn't fulfill. Always smiling, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Fantastic New Ship

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
frostydog
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have been on over 40 cruise travelling on various cruise lines ovr the years, but this is the first time we were on Celebrity. We have always heard great things about Celebrity that we decided to give then a try. We were due to go on the Apex but had two cruses cancelled during the pandemic. (Now reschedule to sail on the Apex in October this year). When we saw the details for Beyond we decide ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Best cruise ever

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sailaway1706
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The BEYOND is great ship. But I must start with the best of the best: The outstanding crew! The spoiled us for 10 wonderful days. The friendliness and professionalism of all the staff was once again the highlight of the trip. We chose this cruise because we wanted to experience the new BEYOND. It is larger than the EDGE and the APEX but essentially identical. The Rooftop Garden and the Retreat ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find a Celebrity Beyond Cruise from $547

Other Celebrity Ship Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Xpedition Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Xploration Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Apex Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.