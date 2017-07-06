Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

We chose this cruise since it departed from the Jacksonville, FL area as we do not fly (long story), and it is just a few hours driving from our home. We are both 80 and wanted to take a "final" cruise (have over 37 cruises under our belts). First the good - the service aboard the boat was OUTSTANDING. There were only 57 passengers on a boat built for about 200 - there were almost as many ...