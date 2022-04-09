  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
90 reviews
Rio Pinhão on a beautiful morning
Emerald Radiance at rest
Emerald Radiance
View in Porto. Emerald Radiance is in the distance on the right
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
90 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
What a wonderful surprise.
"Embarkation and Disembarkation was so slick we never noticed it happening in less than 10 minutes in total!The weather was great despite on line forecasts so don't look at them!..."Read More
Lordascot avatar

Lordascot

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 90 Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews

Super Holiday

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Skinnybit
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After all the issues with the pandemic, this cruise was just what the doctor ordered. We had the most amazing food cooked in the tiniest of spaces. These guys should be on Masterchef. The crew were fantastic - very friendly, very helpful and looked after us brilliantly. The daily information and organisation could not be bettered. There was no reason not to know what was happening on any day or ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A fantastic weeks cruise.

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gaias
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

From start to finish the whole cruise was a fantastic experience. The transfers to & from the airport went seamlessly & the reception on arrival friendly & informative. The crew were friendly & helpful & the atmosphere was very inclusive. The food & wines were excellent. All the public areas were always kept pristine. Although the cabin was snug this was never an issue. It was very comfortable & ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

What a wonderful surprise.

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Lordascot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was our first river cruise and this was a test trip. It has spoilt us for other trips we fear as all the crew were Portugese and wanting to highlight their hospitality. English was not a problem either. Everything being included was a real treat too. Delighted to say it exceeded our expectations. Not really for children as much as we love them! Embarkation and Disembarkation was so slick we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise!

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
rdthorne45
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise to sample something different plus the Portugese crew seemed a plus. The facilities were kept clean. We didn't really want for much of anything. Food was good, free beverages were too. The dining areas were always opened at the designated times. Tours were interesting, but after the first church & museum visit they all started to run together, so we broke away from those ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Enjoyable cruise overall...but

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
liliana 60
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was well appointed and it was spotlessly clean. The staff were all helpful and Natalia kept us well informed about the next days events. The Duoro is a very picturesque part of Portugal and the locks were fascinating. Being able to watch from the sun deck was lovely. Trips were well organised although I felt paying extra for some trips was unreasonable. The meals were generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing Douro scenery, excellent crew and ship

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
bulpittw
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having visited Porto on a cruise twice before, we were keen to see the valley and booked Emerald Radiance on the recommendation of our travel agent and we’re certainly not disappointed. Generally very well organised, a smaller ship to fit the locks but modern with excellent facilities for its size. Crew were all local and amazing without exception. A few niggles meaning 4/5 (internet didn’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Secrets of the Douro

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bathgate Bairn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our biggest beef with this cruise was that Emerald failed to enforce the stated Covid protocols that Emerald insisted passengers adhere to by wearing masks in common areas when moving about and on the coaches for excursions. We were also advised at short notice prior to the cruise that passengers were required to provide proof of a negative PCR test before embarkation, this despite there being ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A holiday to remember

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cathlloydtycoch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A fantastic trip. The food and wine was excellent and the experience of watching the beautiful scenery glide past as we relaxed onboard will remain with us for a long time.We were celebrating our Ruby wedding anniversary and the crew went out of their way to make it special for us. The trips were interesting and the guides friendly and knowledgeable. We are fit but the hilly nature of the terrain ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

One of the best cruise holidays ever

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jtr12
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had always planned to do the Douro river cruise. When we researched the ships, Emerald seems to fit our requirements. The ship offered a very high level of service. The events and tours were ideal for covering a lot of our interests. Most of them were included in the price. Every tour we took exceeded our expectations. The staff onboard were top class and very friendly. Two keys ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fabulous Cruise - perfect boat, crew, itinerary, food and drink

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Annielym
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Emerald Waterways having seen Jane Macdonald cruising on the same boat on her TV programme. The boat was very luxurious and the Portuguese crew were very attentive and friendly. The food was excellent - buffet breakfasts and lunches and a la carte dinners. Upon booking we asked about their inclusive drinks package and they gave us that for free. We enjoyed not having fixed dining times or ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

