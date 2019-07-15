  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Emerald Destiny Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
84 reviews
Double balcony room
Baden Baden castle
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
84 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The Best of the Best!
"Every single person that worked on board the ship was "over the top" friendly, fun, accommodating and great!!Emerald is great from start to finish - from the booking process to the actual cruise, everything was as stress free as possible and top notch!..."Read More
Tiamaria0812 avatar

Tiamaria0812

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 84 Emerald Destiny Cruise Reviews

Amsterdam to Budapest April 2022

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - All

User Avatar
croozeruser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Background Information. We booked this cruise before the pandemic, originally to take place in Sep/Oct 2020. Owing to Covid it was postponed twice and we eventually upgraded and re-booked for April 2022. The Emerald/Scenic staff we dealt with were excellent and really helpful. Travel to Port of Embarkation. We booked a taxi to Heathrow (pity Emerald don't provide this as an optional extra) ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Amsterdam to Budapest

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bddcpa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We got off to a very rocky start! I guess Emerald was "hacked" and there was no communication for several months. We arrived in The Netherlands one week before embarking, and they had still not sent our packet to us. The travel agent we used was getting QUITE frustrated and would call Emerald....only to be put on hold for hours, then disconnected. Ugh. We finally received our paperwork ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Unforgettable Experience

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - All

User Avatar
DracoBG
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is my first cruise ever, so I did an Upper Danube river cruise from Regensberg to Budapest. The staff were very Friendly. Each stop had Interesting trips and the opportunity to something active if you wanted to. The food was Great and it was quite varied. There were some extra things thrown in, such as a couple of culture events/shows. The great thing is that everything needed was included. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

An absolutely perfect cruise for a first-timer on a river cruise

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AlohaPen
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship was beautifully detailed with spectacular views from many areas, including our stateroom. The views from the upper deck as well as the pool area were stunning. I spent many hours relaxing by the pool watching the scenery as the ship moved down the river. I opted out of a couple land tours to relax and was kept company by staff members anxious to attend to any needs. My only ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Perfect As Always

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eejay
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fifth cruise with Emerald - you can tell we are fans! - so it was just wonderful being back on an Emerald river cruise. We had only 68 passengers on board which made it feel very intimate. Everyone wore their masks while moving about the boat, including visits to the buffet, so we all played our part in keeping each other safe. We had to show our double vaccination certificate and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Fabulous first time river cruise

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jaspercatleeds
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Originally booked 3 years ago we stuck with Emerald and finally went on the holiday last week. Beautiful ship, very modern and clean. Lovely professional and attentive staff. Great pool, food and service in general. How the team coped with all the COVID PCR tests and completing online locator forms I don't know but they were so helpful with this extra aspect. We enjoyed all the places we visited ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

The Best of the Best!

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tiamaria0812
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I took a group on Emerald Waterways in the past and had a wonderful experience. Emerald is great from start to finish - from the booking process to the actual cruise, everything was as stress free as possible and top notch! Our entire group had the absolute best time and we all loved the ship! I cannot say enough about how FABULOUS the cruise was! Every single person that worked on board the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Great experience. Wonderful staff and fabulous food.

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cruisegals73
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

A friend had sailed on Emerald Waterways cruises in the past so I joined her on this Danube River Cruise with 2 other friends. We used our local tour agent to book and organized all the flights etc. She had her husband traveled with us on the cruise as well. We were the maiden voyage after 18 months of not sailing due to Covid. We had a hiccup in that the river was too high to sail for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Great European vacation!

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
7057591951
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Emerald had a 4.5 rating and lived up to that. Coming and going went without a hitch. We had to switch boats half way through the trip due to water levels being too low and it went very smoothly. We packed our bags for the morning, went off on a bus tour and when we arrived at the Skye boat to find our luggage in the same room number we had vacated. We were greeted warmly with a glass of champagne ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Basel to Amsterdam Rhine River Cruise

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
debrariley
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My brother and his wife had cruised with Emerald Waterways a few years ago, and they were highly impressed. So on their recommendations, we decided to book with Emerald Waterways. All gratuities were included. Bicycles were on board to be signed out and used at port. Swimming pool on board. Nightly entertainment. Delicious, artistically presented dinners with excellent vegetarian ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Find an Emerald Destiny Cruise from $1,845

Other Emerald Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Emerald Luna Cruise Reviews
Emerald Luna Cruise Reviews
Emerald Dawn Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sun Cruise Reviews
Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews
Emerald Star Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.