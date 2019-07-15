"Every single person that worked on board the ship was "over the top" friendly, fun, accommodating and great!!Emerald is great from start to finish - from the booking process to the actual cruise, everything was as stress free as possible and top notch!..."Read More
Background Information. We booked this cruise before the pandemic, originally to take place in Sep/Oct 2020. Owing to Covid it was postponed twice and we eventually upgraded and re-booked for April 2022. The Emerald/Scenic staff we dealt with were excellent and really helpful.
Travel to Port of Embarkation. We booked a taxi to Heathrow (pity Emerald don't provide this as an optional extra) ...
We got off to a very rocky start! I guess Emerald was "hacked" and there was no communication for several months. We arrived in The Netherlands one week before embarking, and they had still not sent our packet to us. The travel agent we used was getting QUITE frustrated and would call Emerald....only to be put on hold for hours, then disconnected. Ugh. We finally received our paperwork ...
This is my first cruise ever, so I did an Upper Danube river cruise from Regensberg to Budapest. The staff were very Friendly. Each stop had Interesting trips and the opportunity to something active if you wanted to. The food was Great and it was quite varied. There were some extra things thrown in, such as a couple of culture events/shows. The great thing is that everything needed was included. ...
The ship was beautifully detailed with spectacular views from many areas, including our stateroom. The views from the upper deck as well as the pool area were stunning. I spent many hours relaxing by the pool watching the scenery as the ship moved down the river. I opted out of a couple land tours to relax and was kept company by staff members anxious to attend to any needs.
My only ...
This was our fifth cruise with Emerald - you can tell we are fans! - so it was just wonderful being back on an Emerald river cruise. We had only 68 passengers on board which made it feel very intimate. Everyone wore their masks while moving about the boat, including visits to the buffet, so we all played our part in keeping each other safe. We had to show our double vaccination certificate and ...
Originally booked 3 years ago we stuck with Emerald and finally went on the holiday last week. Beautiful ship, very modern and clean. Lovely professional and attentive staff. Great pool, food and service in general. How the team coped with all the COVID PCR tests and completing online locator forms I don't know but they were so helpful with this extra aspect. We enjoyed all the places we visited ...
I took a group on Emerald Waterways in the past and had a wonderful experience. Emerald is great from start to finish - from the booking process to the actual cruise, everything was as stress free as possible and top notch!
Our entire group had the absolute best time and we all loved the ship! I cannot say enough about how FABULOUS the cruise was! Every single person that worked on board the ...
A friend had sailed on Emerald Waterways cruises in the past so I joined her on this Danube River Cruise with 2 other friends. We used our local tour agent to book and organized all the flights etc. She had her husband traveled with us on the cruise as well.
We were the maiden voyage after 18 months of not sailing due to Covid. We had a hiccup in that the river was too high to sail for a ...
Emerald had a 4.5 rating and lived up to that. Coming and going went without a hitch. We had to switch boats half way through the trip due to water levels being too low and it went very smoothly. We packed our bags for the morning, went off on a bus tour and when we arrived at the Skye boat to find our luggage in the same room number we had vacated. We were greeted warmly with a glass of champagne ...
My brother and his wife had cruised with Emerald Waterways a few years ago, and they were highly impressed. So on their recommendations, we decided to book with Emerald Waterways.
All gratuities were included. Bicycles were on board to be signed out and used at port. Swimming pool on board. Nightly entertainment. Delicious, artistically presented dinners with excellent vegetarian ...