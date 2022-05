Review for Carnival Paradise to Caribbean - Western

My wife and I sailed out of Tampa for our anniversary on May 2, 2022. There is always something going on, on the ship, however, the cruise was rather boring. We are not big partiers. On our past Carnival Cruises, this was never an issue. Carnival Paradise is the smallest of the Carnival fleet. With that being said, this cruise just didn't cater to our personalities. We ended up with a ...