Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Western

My wife and I decided to finally go on one of Carnival's newest ships and we loved it. We never felt like we were with 4,000 other cruisers. The layout of the ship makes it very accessible and easy to get around. Previously, we had been on four of the older ships with half as many passengers. We loved the 'Smart' elevators, just wish everyone would make an effort to use them properly but we ...