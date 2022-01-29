"We opted for just once a day room attendant service (their new protocol during Covid) but he brought an additional set of towels for the morning shower, if we happened to need them.While waiting (half hour wait) I went to the Medallion kiosk for a new wrist band as my medallion received about 14 days pre-cruise would not stay securely in the band...."Read More
Nanatravel
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 20 Princess Enchanted Princess Cruise Reviews
The TransAtlantic cruise was fine, the cabin was great nice size and and balcony was small but that was expected. I loved the 6 sea days crossing the ocean.
Embarkation was fine, our covid tests from CVS didn't come in on time so we had to pay $100 dollars to test at the port. unexpected cost but we wanted to get on the ship. Boarding went fast easy check in after testing on board in about 45 ...
The ship was about half full with a full compliment of crew; they were also in the middle of a transition from their old Point of Sale system to the new 'Medallion' system. Service was excellent everywhere, with very few, small exceptions.
Dining was just average, as has been my experience with Princess before, so on par. We had a very nice experience at the deck 16 buffet, both service and ...
This 14 Day Repositioning Cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Copenhagen, Denmark on this new ship was a very nice experience. We were about 2400 passengers onboard, with a capacity of 3600. We had beautiful weather throughout the trip. This was my 30th cruise, my third on Princess.
The Positive: The staff and crew were wonderful. Service overall was excellent. The ships public rooms ...
My husband and I travel quite often on land tours as well as cruises. An opportunity came up to go to the Caribbean on the Enchanted Princess. We have travelled on Princess quite a few times and we’re looking forward to getting back on board.
Initial Embarking and the final Disembarking went very quickly. There were plenty of Princess crew members around to provide assistance. During ...
Close if not the worst cruise experience ever. We have been on many cruises, Holland American, Disney, Celebrity, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Norwegian, Viking and Brendan. This is our second Princess experience but our first during COVID. However the COVID protocols had nothing to do with our poor experience it was all related to level of service.
First let’s start with the positives. The ...
This was my 50th cruise and we are Elite. There was a line at embarkation which wasn't handled very well but the Medallion made it easier to check in. We had a glitch with Covid testing which made for a rough precruise day but we did have a back up Binax Now test with us which I recommend. We stayed at the AC Marriott Dania, a new hotel in a nice area. Since we had the drinking package we didn't ...
We were exited to cruise on the Enchanted Princess on her inaugural season after a long delay in her launch due to Covid. This is our 21st. cruise overall and 4th. on a Royal Class Princess ship. This ship is absolutely spotless throughout and we encountered no problems at any time on our ten day cruise. We sailed at 50% capacity with a full crew, so the service was impeccable. Every last crew ...
Planned for this cruise almost 3 years ago. Originally we were booked on the brand new Sky Princess for Jan. 2021, but due to Covid, it was cancelled and later scheduled to the brand New Enchanted Princess. This was our first local group with a bus tour. There were approximately 90 people, mostly seniors who boarded a fairly new coach to drive to our first nights lodging in Vero Beach, FL. ...
Long-time Princess cruisers, we returned to Princess after the long hiatus and after our October cruise aboard the Celebrity Edge. We were anxious to see how Princess has evolved in comparison to the Edge's innovative design and services. We had previously booked the Enchanted for her inaugural Trans-Atlantic voyage in 2020, so we were excited to be on her while she is still very new.
The ship ...
We chose this cruise because we had sailed in the stateroom previously and totally enjoyed the experience in Club Class. We decided to combine this cruise with a B2B on Celebrity's Apex. Frankly, we thought that the Enchanted would be the finest experience...sadly, it was not.
Please note that these are my experiences on my January 22nd Apex and January 29th Enchanted Princess cruises. We ...