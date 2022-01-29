Review for Enchanted Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

This was my 50th cruise and we are Elite. There was a line at embarkation which wasn't handled very well but the Medallion made it easier to check in. We had a glitch with Covid testing which made for a rough precruise day but we did have a back up Binax Now test with us which I recommend. We stayed at the AC Marriott Dania, a new hotel in a nice area. Since we had the drinking package we didn't ...