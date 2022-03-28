Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

This cruise sadly did not start well. We always drive down and use CPS. Booked time slot on medallion app,11am to 11.30. When we got to port the queue was miles long with one lane open. While we queues D the second lane opened up also. This then created a bottle neck as to enter the terminal you filter back to one lane. It took and hour and half. CPs said everyone was given the same arrival ...