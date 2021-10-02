  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
175 reviews
Neptune Suite vanity/sinks
Shower
Neptune Suite tiny balcony
Neptune Suite
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
175 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Back On The Seas
"I would like to thank Ardee and Sherwin in the casino and Casino Bar for just being really special people and I will not forget them.We met a young couple the first night at Sea View Bar, which is always our hangout place on Holland...."Read More
Mustering up again avatar

Mustering up again

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 175 Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam Cruise Reviews

Nieuw Amsterdam S. Carib - March 27 to April 6

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Bethany Beach
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am writing this from our cabin on our last day of this cruise. All ports were stopped at in the order on the schedule. Not one drop of rain while in port. Was told by the staff who stand and direct people to the ship that there were 936 passengers. It was so evident in no lines to check in, get on the ship, get off the ship at each port, RARELY shared an elevator with anyone even going ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

First time on Holland America and Caribbean, SQ10005 Neptune Suite

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sfgenato
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful and service is very good. I give it only three out of five because of the challenges of sailing during the pandemic, and because we were disappointed in the suite. We booked a Neptune Suite because we wanted a larger balcony with chaise lounge chairs and table and chairs, but ended up with a SQ category with tiny balcony (the chairs provided didn't even fit on the balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Neptune Spa Suite with Verandah

Paid a lot and not getting what was promised

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Sweetyfeet
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I love this cruise line. We come on this line to relax and enjoy our cabana for the week. We decided to take this trip because, due to the pandemic, we have been working very hard without a break. I made for an upgrade to a suite and bought the Club Orange package. Well, I am not getting what I paid for. First, even with my boarding pass stating priority boarding, since I am a 2 star Mariner ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Neptune Suite with Verandah

Amazing Trip

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
MEDIAGIRL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 3rd sailing on Holland America but the 1st time I had a Casino package. The ship was beautiful, staterooms clean and well laid out. I at in the Lido most of the time. The food is very good especially the Asian section. Fresh stir fry to your specifications. The lamb curry was amazing. Activities were plentiful. There is plenty of music as well as planned activities. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Southern Caribbean on the Nieuw Statendam 3-16-22

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a long, 'log style' review. If you just want the summary, scroll to the bottom. Nieuw Statendam, March 16, 2022, 11 night Wednesday March 16 – Embarkation day. Due to a medical emergency on the previous sailing, we were notified the Nieuw Statendam would be delayed in arriving to Port Everglades and to please not arrive before 2:00 PM to board. With that information we delayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

High marks for Holland America

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
tipitina
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 14th cruise, the first with Holland America Line and first since the pandemic. We chose it to try out HAL since we have a Mediterranean cruise booked with them for June 2022. We usually base our cruise line decisions on who has the most desirable itinerary. Overall, we were very impressed with HAL. The ship was virtually brand new and immaculate. Due to the pandemic HAL was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Wonderful time at a fantastic ship

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Angela1968
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After three Covid-19 related cancellations, this was hopefully going to be my desired cruise. I intended to do a European cruise in September 2020 with my mother, but unfortunately this cruise and all follow ups got cancelled due to Covid-19. My mom passed away in 2020 and therefore this cruise had become very important to me. On 13 January 2022 it would have been my mom's 82nd birthday and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

How does Holland America Line measure up to other "premium" cruise lines? Read on...

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
chase70
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

While I am more a "Celebrity guy", as a mid 50s aged cruiser, I've wanted to take my first cruise with one of HAL's newer ships and give it a thorough comparison and review. My presail research of the line was that HAL prides itself on food quality and entertainment. So I was anxious to see how it delivered in those particular categories. I have cruised on Celebrity 4 times including the Edge, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Relaxing yet boring

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
tomturktoledo
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We’re moderately experienced cruisers, with a handful of voyages under our belts. However, this my first time aboard HAL; wife’s second time. Overall, it was nice being back on the water after the long layoff. This cruise reinforced the critical element of choosing a cruise line and ship that best aligns with your cruise priorities. For me, the ship is the destination, especially when ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Back On The Seas

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mustering up again
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it was coming at a time when we were both fully vaccinated and Holland Lines had implemented required Covid tests for all of those fully vaccinated two days prior to sailing. It alleviated our fears of being on a cruise ship during a pandemic, and almost made us feel like we were being better protected there than in our hometown, where the vaccination rate is growing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Find a Nieuw Statendam Cruise from $424

Other Holland America Line Ship Cruise Reviews
Volendam Cruise Reviews
Volendam Cruise Reviews
Eurodam Cruise Reviews
Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews
Noordam Cruise Reviews
Rotterdam Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.