Scenic Amber Cruise Reviews

150 reviews
4.4
150 reviews
Glorious time
"Great cruise and hopefully not the last experience.It was a chance to allow my sisters and brothers to further bond and enjoy each other's company while seeing some of the great cities and sites in Germany, Austria, and Hungary...."
TwinPacker77

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-10 of 150 Scenic Amber Cruise Reviews

Glorious time

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - All

TwinPacker77
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

An experience with my siblings to experience Europe. It was a chance to allow my sisters and brothers to further bond and enjoy each other’s company while seeing some of the great cities and sites in Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Traveling from Nurinburg to Budapest for seven days was an eye opening experience dwelling on historical sites that are incredible and breath-taking. Seeing the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Jenlemus
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because 10 family members wanted to travel and this cruise let us bring our 14 and 17 year old family members. We all got to enjoy a river cruise. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, and spouses. No one was left out. Thank you Scenic Amber! We believe in Family First!! And this river cruise did too!! We also liked the stops along the way. We liked the route it was going ...
Sail Date: December 2019

This was unexpected

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Rugg3d1yH
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first riverboat cruise. We had checked out some others cruises casually but couldn't get excited about any. We went to a presentation put on by Expedia Cruise in Courtenay, BC, regarding Scenic and the guy with the funny accent caught our excitement regarding the boat, the service onboard, and what we would see on the tour. We immediately started planning our cruise that we just got ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Christmas River Cruise

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

lpmpsail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been on a Scenic river cruise before, but this one exceeded the last. Of course, with it being a Christmas Markets river cruise - that helped, but the staff on board just seemed to go the extra mile. Richard, the Tour Director was just incredible. He made everything seem like such an adventure - his descriptions of each stop and the optional excursions were just outstanding. He ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Single woman on her own! Loved it

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Debbieross
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

People were generally friendly and staff was first rate.. service and hospitality! I met many international travelers! Interesting discussions and interactions! Guided tours were exceptional... choices allowed for interests as well as level of activity. Sometimes exiting and returning to boat were challenging as double parked boats made exiting long; lus sometimes ramps etc were a bit ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas market cruise.

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Kpin
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Was recommended by a friend, and we were not disappointed. The staff were always welcoming and friendly and Always helpful. It was nice to come back from one of their excellent tours to be greeted with friendly faces, a nice warm cloth to freshen up and a hot beverage after being out in the cold. It was a real treat. The tours offered were excellent. The bussing to and from the airport, or tours, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Magical!

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Joe2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the magic of Christmas through the Christmas markets and this cruise did not disappoint.The entire crew was welcoming, always at our service and always looking for ways to make our trip spectacular. From the moment we arrived until our departure, we were made to feel at home and our every need was fully met and more. The Christmas markets were delightful and while my ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Amazing staff

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Gecnjan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done another Scenic cruise (Bordeaux) and decided to book an area in Europe we hadn’t seen. We chose to travel during the Christmas market season. I have some mobility issues, so feeling safe and secure is important. The wonderful staff and personnel on the Amber were amazingly attentive. If I even hesitated, there was someone at my elbow for buses, gangplanks, stairs, etc. No one ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Fantastic Experience - highly recommended

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

Kfuji
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I splurged on a Scenic cruise to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. We enjoyed the location and ship but most of all we found the staff, service and ship atmosphere to be amazing. We really enjoyed that the emphasis was on having fun and enjoying the trip instead of dressing up for dinner. We found that the food was excellent and the cruise director was extremely organized ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Outstanding Crew and Staff

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - All

wishIweretravelling
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my second river cruise, with both being on Scenic. So my only basis for comparison is ocean cruises, of which I've had many. So some of my comments may be due to the nature of the product and its differences from ocean cruises. Embarkation. Even though we made our own air arrangements, Scenic met us at the airport and whisked us to the ship. There were about a dozen of us, and we were ...
Sail Date: October 2019

