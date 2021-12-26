Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We will start by saying that we have been cruising for 25 years therefore we know what to expect. We joined the boat in Barcelona and arrived at the port at our scheduled time of 3pm. MSC said for us to arrive on time so as to avoid long awaits. We do not know what MSC understands to be a long wait but it took us three hours to get aboard. During this time we stood in countless queues ...