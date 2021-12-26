Cruise review
MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022
About me:
Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
The cruise was absolutely excellent in every way. The ship is beautiful and the staff is wonderful.
However the testing requirement pre-boarding was a total mess.
First of all MSC hadn’t made it clear that it was necessary to bring a negative Covid test (not older than 48 hours) to the check-in desk. So on arrival to the port we were sent to a nearby pharmacy to get our test certificate. ...
We will start by saying that we have been cruising for 25 years therefore we know what to expect.
We joined the boat in Barcelona and arrived at the port at our scheduled time of 3pm. MSC said for us to arrive on time so as to avoid long awaits. We do not know what MSC understands to be a long wait but it took us three hours to get aboard. During this time we stood in countless queues ...
This is our third cruise on MSC including a trip in yacht club prior to this cruise around the Mediterranean. We flew into wonderful BCN and the cruise port is a very short cab ride to the terminal. Embarkation was long but met expectations due to the many COVID hoops to jump through and documents to check. Once onboard we went to our balcony cabin on deck 13 which was much smaller than expected. ...
MSC was one of the few options for a Mediterranean cruise this time of year and during the pandemic. We were grateful to be able to go, and at a reasonable price. We knew it would not have all of the "wow" factor because of health and regulatory restrictions, but the staff made up for that, especially the team in the Purple Crab. They focused on what they could control, providing the best ...
The staff are forced to hustle and relentlessly pitch the passengers, to benefit the ships profit, it's sad to see the pain in the worker's eyes.
There are mostly bad's and just a few goods about my experience on MSC.
BUFFET FOOD - horrible, they are cheap beyond imagination. If you like cheap fatty food like pizza, meatless pasta and hot dogs, MSC may be for you. They push the ...
I started planning that vacation 5 months before it left port. The first time I heard that we could not get off the ship unless we had MSC excursions planned was at dinner the first night. I literally have been on the MSC website almost daily for MONTHS and did not hear of such a rule. I planned an excursion for every port on our vacation and had to cancel (which we lost a massive amount of money ...
We went on a cruise with port of call ; Barcelona, Marseille,Genua Cvitecchia, Palermo en La Valetta. There's a lot of activities on the ship what you can do in a short time. I want to recommend people who want to go on this cruise the restaurant "Purple Crab" where the most waiters has the same background of my mothers side and they give us a warm welkom.Thank you guys!!!!They give the best ...
Had a great first day here aboard the Grandiosa, leaving Marseille. The food, service, and all other accommodations are not the best I’ve had on a cruise, but they perform very well at the price point. But the wheels came off of this cruise fast this morning in Genoa, when I attempted to walk 25 minutes to the aquarium with my family, and was told that passengers are only allowed to leave the ship ...
I am a very seasoned cruiser with 94 cruises behind me. We booked this cruise five days before sailing as we were supposed to be on the Crystal Debussy that was cancelled because of the Netherlands closing down. So not wanting to stay home for another holiday season we went on the Grandiosa.
We boarded in Marseille which is not a very accommodating port for moving your luggage. There are no ...