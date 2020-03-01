  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celebrity Edge Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
572 reviews
3 Awards
These guys are the best
Eden
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
572 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Featured Review
Ship is beautiful, venues are awful
"We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept..."Read More
deafox avatar

deafox

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 572 Celebrity Edge Cruise Reviews

Edge

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

RoseAnn55 avatar

RoseAnn55

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise. Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing. Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Just WOW!!!!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

njjayhawker avatar

njjayhawker

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Ship is beautiful, venues are awful

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

deafox avatar

deafox

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Best Celebrity Cruise ever.

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

etamu306 avatar

etamu306

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I was ready to go back to Celebrity after taking about 20 years off. I felt I was too young at the time for the passengers back then. Well, now at 58 I truly enjoyed the Edge and the changes away from the cruising cult. I had the 4 perk package with an Aqua Class cabin. I was thrilled that I was never asked to sign a check, even at the specialty restaurants. The restaurant concept was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Some very high points but also some very low

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

jonyboy avatar

jonyboy

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Bar staff is totally underwhelming. Always waited in line to get a drink, always, any time any area. Infinity balcony is not a balcony, it's a window. I for one would prefer to actually be outside on a balcony. Food was very good, had select dining, went to all the venues and never had a wait. We had a concierge cabin and had prepaid for transportation to airport as we had an early flight. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class Stateroom with Veranda

Very Nice Luxury Boomer Cruise

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

HoosierCruiserFW avatar

HoosierCruiserFW

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Having cruised RCCL three times before, we selected this as our first cruise with Celebrity because the Caribbean itinerary didn't include a proprietary resort like Castaway Cay or or Perfect Day at Cococay. We travelled with two other couples all over 50 year of age. This cruise was great for our demographic, but this ship is definitely not ideal for families with kids. We saw very few ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Do not listen to the negative reviews....this ship is fantastic!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

beth singer avatar

beth singer

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

My husband and I just returned from a week on the Edge. After reading the reviews I was concerned that maybe we should have stuck with a Solstice class ship. I worried for nothing! We were in Aqua class so this may not apply everywhere but unlike the reviews, there was beautiful bath products including body lotion, not plain wrap as I had read. Also, Elite level guests can have drinks from 5 ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

EDGE - March 2020 Cruise

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

JGCaterham avatar

JGCaterham

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This review is long but subtitled for reference. The review is not a comparison to any other ships only intended to share information and experiences we had on our March Western Caribbean cruise. We had Aqua category and all (4) perks plus the Drink package upgrade. We did not have children with us. We did not have access to the Retreat (Suites) area, we experienced only the Stone Massage and did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Just off the Edge and Lovin' It!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

vettegal99 avatar

vettegal99

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

I read a lot of reviews both positive and negative about the Edge and decided I would go with an open mind. Glad I did. Six of us traveling on this western Caribbean cruise. Our cabin was on Deck 11, 11232, Concierge Class. The room exceeded our expectations. Roomy with more than enough storage. Loved the IV concept instead of the open balcony which we normally reserve. On blustery drizzly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class Stateroom with Veranda

Stunning ship, you won't want to disembark at port

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

poca123 avatar

poca123

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

This was our 2nd cruise with Celebrity and were very much looking forward to the ship after all of the marketing hype we had seen. The ship did not disappoint. The decor was simply stunning, sleek, modern, and bright. We spent a lot of time just taking in the many unique spaces. It was a feast for the eyes. Some cruisers remarked that the ship was too compartmentalized. The spaces were broken ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Find a Celebrity Edge Cruise from $783

Other Celebrity Ship Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Xpedition Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Flora Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.