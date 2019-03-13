Review for Viking Vilhjalm to Europe - River Cruise

I traveled with a party of 8 and we all had a wonderful time. Food and staff were amazing. I've traveled with Viking before and am looking forward to more trips in the future. One member of our group was disabled and was still able to participate in most of the excursions. The ones that were beyond his abilities, he didn't mind missing as he sat on the deck and enjoyed the scenery and people. I ...