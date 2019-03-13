"We did a post cruise stay which was also handled with Viking and that also was excellent, made sure that we had our covid test result for our re-entry back into the United States.Would highly recommend Viking to anyone that is looking to do a river cruise...."Read More
A few years ago my wife and I embarked on a couple of River Cruises on the Nile in Egypt. The boats were old and in need of some updating but nevertheless very clean with excellent staff and food. We thoroughly enjoyed these cruises which truly were river cruises where for most days we sat on the sun deck watching the excellent scenery pass slowly by. My wife though had always wanted to cruise the ...
Wife is part Hungarian and we were both curious about that part of the world. First the positives… the food, tour guides and ship staff were all First Class and COVID guidelines were not over-the-top. Negatives… we booked several excursions and tried to find information about them once we were on the ship. Nothing on Viking’s site. I had to go to Trip Advisor to find information about Operation ...
We chose this cruise for the cities it visited and the great price value we were offered. We wouldn't take a European River cruise with anyone but Viking. We had taken the Viking Rhine cruise several years ago and been absolutely delighted by the quality of crew, dining, accommodations, and excursions. The Viking Vilhalm cruise on the Danube was delightful every day. Free walking tours in ports ...
I traveled with a party of 8 and we all had a wonderful time. Food and staff were amazing. I've traveled with Viking before and am looking forward to more trips in the future. One member of our group was disabled and was still able to participate in most of the excursions. The ones that were beyond his abilities, he didn't mind missing as he sat on the deck and enjoyed the scenery and people. I ...
We had done two previous Viking River cruises and had nothing but exceptional service, excellent shore excursions that we knew that we would be pleased again, which we were. Would highly recommend Viking to anyone that is looking to do a river cruise. Seeing we traveled just past post Covid, masks were still required on board, and they did a daily covid saliva test which was very easily done. We ...
We chose Viking because of good references from friends and it’s reputation for an educational bent. I had also sailed with Viking with a friend on an Ocean cruise and loved it. My husband and I were eager to try a river cruise and see parts of Europe we had not yet visited. Like many people, we booked and paid for it in 2019 for March of 2020. We finally got to go March 2022.
When our first ...
WE lived in Germany from 1979 to 1984 and enjoyed travelling throughout western Europe. We did not have many opportunities to visit eastern Europe at that time. A cruise from Passau to Budapest was the ideal opportunity to 1) try a river cruise on a 2) route that lead us to places we had not visited before. The Danube was a great way to travel. We do not like packing up our bags everyday to ...
First, I cannot say enough about the wonderful staff on this Longship. So very friendly and helpful.
The ship was so clean, and the housekeeping staff were continually cleaning making sure we all stayed healthy. Granted there were only 41passengers. Talk about being spoiled.
We originally planned this trip in 2020 in a group of 4. With the continual cancellations, when Viking opened the ...
Extension in Prague was great, wonderful city but the Marriott they booked us at was the worst Marriott we ever stayed at. First there was construction noise all day, when we complained to the front desk the woman said nothing she could do. Our view was of a lower roof top...oh and the bar did not know how to make a Shirley Temple or apparently anything except a Mai Tai, the drink of the day ...
This was a cruise with family and friends. Twelve of us altogether. Viking certainly seems to have thought of everything. From the time we landed in Europe up to our boarding to come back home Viking was there to see that everything went along smoothly.
The onboard dining was fantastic. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner ...I cannot say enough about how well everything was. There was something for ...