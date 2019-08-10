"Our cruise director Rene did a great job keeping us informed during meetings before dinner.While the restaurant was charming, the food they served us was substandard (this dinner was the night after we had the fantastic German dinner on the ship, so that didn't help the reviews of this restaurant...."Read More
This was our second Viking cruise. We were met as expected at Basel airport by the Viking representative and we were shown the bus to take us to the ship. Upon arrival at the ship safety measures were evident. We did a Covid test prior to being escorted to our stateroom. There was a requirement to submit saliva samples every morning for 3 days. Masks were to be worn on board and during excursions ...
We chose this cruise because it included the Passion Play at Oberammergau. I had seen a special performance in 1984 when I was stationed in Augsburg and had always wanted to see it again. It was just as stunning this time as it was before. I'm amazed by how professionally it is done. The little town of Oberammergau really goes all out.
The shore excursions were great and very informative. ...
This cruise was recommended to us by a travel agent. The service from when we landed in Amsterdam until we departed in Prague was excellent. We booked both the pre and post tour packages and a Viking representative was with us the entire trip. I would absolutely recommend the Viking cruise line of ships. I booked a solo room with french doors which was perfect for me. I did not buy the extra drink ...
The main reason I booked this cruise was to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. This is held only every 10 years, and it was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The stage is huge and over 1,000 performers (actors and even operatic singers) as well as live animals appear. Awesome! Also, I purchased a wood carving from a master artisan in this charming village.
I chose this ...
This was a fantastic trip of a lifetime. Viking was first class all the way! They had a driver waiting for us in Zurich and drove us to Lucern in a lovely Mercedes van.
Lucern was beautiful! It was immaculate and well-groomed (we saw a man cleaning street signs and another vacuuming the rafters of the historic wooden bridge.)
Our guide Collett was fantastic. She was informative and gave ...
We had never been on any kind of cruise before, so one with only 150 or so passengers seemed like a good place to start. We had originally signed onto a cruise with a local group of 55 people, so knowing that many people traveling with us was also a draw. Unfortunately the original cruise was set for April 2020. The pandemic intervened, and Viking made it worth our while to stick with them until ...
Had a previous experience with Viking in Egypt and loved it. This cruise was as wonderful as the one we had done in Egypt. The ship is lovely! Our room was very comfortable. We were on the lower deck as we had booked late, but we spent so little time in the room that it didn't really matter. The food was excellent. I especially enjoyed the theme night. The service is wonderful. The cruise ...
Loved the itinerary outlined in the marketing materials. Every single port proved to be as outstanding as the advertisements promised. The services on board were all first class. The staff were all gracious and so very accommodating!
The standard stateroom was great for us! Enough room for sleeping, bathing and storage. We stayed upstairs most of the time taking in all the scenery or being ...
This was my 4th Viking Cruise and it was to areas I had never been in Europe. I try not to backtrack. As usual it was very well done. Lots of interesting excursions, beautiful scenery. Excursions were paced for all levels of participation. Longships travel at night so during the day you are able to view lots on the shore, castles, castles, castles. So much history to absorb.
Staff aboard was ...
We chose this cruise because of Viking‘s attention to detail. They take care of everything and that allows us to relax and enjoy ourselves and not worry about transportation details or itineraries. One of our biggest highlights was adding on a pre-extension in Lake Como, Italy. It allowed us to meet 42 other guests before we joined the ship in Basel, Switzerland. Viking had a private boat tour ...