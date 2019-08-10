Review for Viking Alruna to Europe - All

We chose this cruise because it included the Passion Play at Oberammergau. I had seen a special performance in 1984 when I was stationed in Augsburg and had always wanted to see it again. It was just as stunning this time as it was before. I'm amazed by how professionally it is done. The little town of Oberammergau really goes all out. The shore excursions were great and very informative. ...