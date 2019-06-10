"She was down one tour guide and was doing double duty as cruise director and tour guide.Adequate time was available at each venue and expert commentary available at all times
Had not been to Portugal. Met at airport in LIsbon and comfortable drive to the hotel. Viking again provides a superior hotel product: The Tivoli on Avenida da Liberdade a 5 star stay, spacious and well decorated lobby and restaurant, excellent room and bathroom. Viking worked with the hotel chef and produced 3 different prix fix menus for Viking guests if we did not want to order from the main ...
Booked this cruise as a fill in while on board the Viking star. Portugal is a gem to visit. Lisbon is a wonderful city. Our cruise director
PATRICIA was absolutely amazing. Her knowledge and energy rubbed off on all the crew and passengers and without her I dare say the cruise would have been more mundane. She was down one tour guide and was doing double duty as cruise director and tour ...
Three friends and I chose this trip to see Portugal and enjoy the culture and people. We were not disappoined. All shore excursions were wonderful, and we took full advantage of the pre-cruise extra nights in Lisbon.
We asked locals and tour guides for restaurant recommendations and were very pleased with all of them, several of which were fairly close to our Lisbon hotel. Do sit at an outdoor ...
My husband and I enjoyed this cruise so much! The fall leaves were beautiful, and the vineyards were in harvest. The hotel we stayed in was very nice, and we had fun touring in Lisbon. The cruise began and ended in Porto. The ship was very clean, the service was beyond expectations, and the food was good. There was a good selection of wines, and we explored the port wines. We enjoyed all our ...
This is one of the prettiest River cruises I’ve been on. It is a smaller ship, but so much fun. The crew could not have been more accommodating, and personable. This was in the middle of the pandemic but felt extremely safe. Portugal is a lovely country and I want to go back!!!! This is a wonderful river cruise don’t miss it. The arrival city is Lisbon, and I was introduced to green wine! I ...
We have traveled on 2 other Viking cruises and had a wonderful time. Great wine choices, lots of local food offerings and beautiful ports of call that we were able to explore in the evening. Since we had heard so many wonderful things about Portugal, we thought the Douro would be a good choice.
None of these things held true for this trip. The same wine was served every night. Food was ...
The breakfast choices were not as expansive as other river cruises and coffee was poor. Lunch choices as well were limited. Dinner choices were limited and some menus were good but small portions with protein. Deserts were average in taste. If you don’t upgrade to silver spirits your wine will be poor. The ship service was good with the exception of dinner. The staff was slim for this ...
We started the trip with a non-stop flight from Newark to Lisbon. We upgraded to Economy Plus for the extra leg room and enjoyed a smooth flight. We landed in the early morning and after clearing passport control we were met by Viking and transported to the Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa. It was a lovely hotel and we enjoyed our stay. We arrived so early we had to wait a little until our ...
This was our first river cruise so we asked friends for their recommendation. They had no hesitation in recommending Viking and particularly the river Douro. We departed Manchester on a KLM flight, changing at Amsterdam then onward to Lisbon. The flights were comfortable and kept to the scheduled times. On arrival in Lisbon we were welcomed at the airport by the Viking representative who ...
We are Windstar Cruise lovers so like a small ship. We wanted to take some first time cruiser friends with us and thought a river cruise would be the ticket. We were generally very disappointed with Viking. Some of the crew were great (activity director, piano player) but most of the dining room help were Eastern Europeans with an attitude. Front desk help, ditto. Everyone seemed overworked. ...