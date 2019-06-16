"Our guide for the windmill tour was actually wearing wooden shoes and claimed that they were quite comfortable.We had a really fun winery tour with a terrific host who had us all in stitches...."Read More
My partner had never been on any kind of cruise before so I chose this Viking cruise because I knew we would have a delightful experience. The food was wonderful and the service was outstanding. The places we visited were interesting and we always had great guides for our shore excursions. We made friends with several other couples on-board and we are still in touch with a few of them.
This ...
We had done the Danube on a previous trip. The decision to choose Paris and the heart of Normandy was my husband’s wish to visit the Normandy beaches.
It was a good decision. There was lots of interesting tours, both included and optional. As expected, everything was perfect.
Even though a first impression is the cabin is small, it works! The layout is efficient, it may take a bit of ...
We wanted to see Normandy, the D-Day Memorial and visit Paris again. We did not stay in Paris before the cruise, as we have been to Paris three times. Our Embarkation and Disembarkations went very well. We had no delays or problems.
The ship was as we expected, as this was our third cruise with Viking. We like Viking because the crew is very helpful, the cabins are clean and the food is ...
Could not have asked for a better trip. Smooth sailing, The ship was so easy to relax in. The service was above and beyond, friendly, accommodating and entertain and activities fit the bill. Room was comfortable and always kept clean. Ports and shore excursions were very well done Our favorite was visiting Normandy It was wonderful. I would highly recommend it to all My husband, who never ...
A River Cruise to Normandy has been high on our bucket list. Having been on previous Viking cruises, we chose Viking due to price and our previous great experiences with them. Our cruise originated in Paris. We did not do a Paris pre-Cruise extension as we had previous been in Paris 2 previous times. We did have a very nice day two included tour of Paris highlights before departing for Normandy. ...
Ship was clean and great. Ship’s captain was very friendly and informative. Was very interesting when the ship went through the water locks, and how the wheel house can be lowered when going under a very low bridge.
The crew was top notch, from the restaurant staff to the front desk. Food was outstanding itinerary was awesome. Monet garden, Eiffel Tower, Normandy Beaches, Joan of arch. To ...
Highly recommend Viking River Cruise!! The staff was amazing, food was fabulous, organization was superb, housekeeping was perfect!!! Everything was wonderful!
Embarking and disembarking were very smooth.
Shore excursions were wonderful, with excellent guides, very informative.
Cabin was wonderful, always clean and well taken care of.
Margarite, our program director was ...
My wife Joan and I went on our first river cruise this summer, The Paris and Heart of Normandy. From being met at the airport to our farewells it was the best vacation we have ever had. Everyone on the ship were so thoughtful and professional. We felt like we were part of a family while on the cruise and many tours we took. The food at any meal was exceptional and it was intertwined with meeting ...
We wanted to see the sights and tour Normandy especially since 2019 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Also, wanted to experience a river cruise and it was exceptional!! Can't say enough about the service, the food, friendly staff, wonderful stateroom--was all first--class!! We enjoyed stopping at Claude Monet's home and gardens, taking walks in the small cities along the river and getting to meet ...
We had heard about Viking from friends that had traveled with you previously. It didn’t disappoint. We purchased the 3 day pre excursion time in Paris. The Marriott Hotel in downtown was clean but old and tired. I was disappointed in this. I spoke with someone who purchased the upgraded hotel option. I would have been willing to pay for this hotel as the standard. The Viking ...