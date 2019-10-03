We surprised my mother on this cruise and it was a surprise to us how much we loved the smaller river cruise. The pre and post trip excursions were amazing, the ship and staff were top shelf, and the tours and guides they provided were excellent. Our favorite tours were the night tours! My hubby thought he would be bored on a small boat but he loved it and we were never bored! Budapest and Prague ...
My husband and I chose the Danube cruise because we had never been to these Eastern European countries and we were interested in the Prague extension. The Viking staff made everything so easy for us. The tour guides for each stop were knowledgeable and gave us insight into each place as they were from the area.
Our time onboard was not only comfortable but so much fun. The staff was so very ...
This was our first experience with Viking. It was wonderful. A great way to explore Central Europe. The food was unbelievable. The tours and cultural experiences were over the top. Something for everyone. We have always appreciated classical music experiences. Sitting in on an intimate concert with the world famous Vienna Boys Choir was unreal. There were just forty guests in a beautiful ...
Wanted to go to the Oberammergau Passion Play. I enjoyed all of the cities we visited which I had never been to before; and was thrilled with the Passion Play. This was my first river cruise and I enjoyed it very much. Great staff and friendly passengers. It was a small ship (I am used to ocean cruising), and I was able to meet quite a few people. We did the two extra nights in Munich which ...
We agreed to go on this cruise with relatives. We don’t think we would have chosen the Danube over other opportunities with Viking, but what a surprise. Czech Republic was the biggest surprise. We are already talking about going back! Of course, we wish we would have more time in Passau, Linz, Krems, and Vienna, extending the three days in Prague and Budapest was wonderful. Just sitting on the ...
This was our 2nd trip with Viking - and the 2nd river cruise of the same itinerary - and it was amazing! We'd do it again tomorrow.
The ship is immaculate, the crew was fantastic and the food (and drink) was excellent too. The excursions were also amazing as Viking employs local guides who are a part of the community you are walking/touring around.
No kids, no gaming, no "zoo" of people, ...
We've cruised with Viking 3 times. Each time it gets better- more shore excursion options (even biking) and always an intimate look at each town we visit. Viking is not the typical tourist vacation. They make an effort to help guests understand each place we visit. Viking staff are amazing! Knowledgeable, helpful and they seem to love what they do. The ship architecture is beautiful- Scandinavian ...
Viking pre and post was awful! The corporate office can’t get worse. The air booking was totally a mess with 2 hour hold times every time you call to fix their mess. No one answered the phone (except agents wanting to sell a cruise) when I tried to call and get clarifications regarding COVID testing etc. No one answered when I called to find the boat after they sent us the wrong address to board ...
We hadn’t cruised on the Danube so we picked this cruise. We have sailed with Viking a few other times so we had high expectations. They did not disappoint. We felt safe as we were tested for Covid daily. Our steward addressed us by name while greeting us. He was good about cleaning the room while we were gone.
The food was awesome. We had a lot of choices even though it is not a large cruise ...
This was our first river cruise and it exceeded our expectations. From the moment we came off the plane we were met with people who had an attention to every detail.
The ship was stylish and spotless. Our cabin was very spacious. The staff over the top meeting every request. The ports and excursions were enjoyable. The guides chosen were very knowledgeable and friendly. The food choices for ...