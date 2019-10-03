Review for Viking Kadlin to Europe - River Cruise

We hadn’t cruised on the Danube so we picked this cruise. We have sailed with Viking a few other times so we had high expectations. They did not disappoint. We felt safe as we were tested for Covid daily. Our steward addressed us by name while greeting us. He was good about cleaning the room while we were gone. The food was awesome. We had a lot of choices even though it is not a large cruise ...