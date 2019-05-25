This was my 3rd Viking cruise and my wife's 6th. Overall, it was fabulous. The cruise director, Edina, was so very helpful and her tour of Budapest at night was a highlight. Maître d Martina was a joy - the food on this cruise was superb - a cut above the already superior Viking cuisine. The destinations were also wonderful as were the guides in each destination - Achim in Vienna, Ester in ...
The accommodations were great. The service was great. The food choices and quality were great. The sights from the ship were spectacular and the port choices were wonderful. The included excursions at each port city were informative. Language was not a barrier.
Our program director was very accommodating and very helpful. She made sure each guest had a wonderful experience.
We enjoyed ...
Many people had told us that a Viking river cruise was exceptional so we wanted to try it. It was everything and more than they said it would be. Plus we always wanted to see Vienna and Budapest so it was a good opportunity.
What truly stands out about our river cruise were ALL the employees. It was obvious that these people in all categories of functions were very well trained and that they ...
We obtained a great last minute rate with having a stateroom in the lower level rooms with a large port hole. We have had a balcony room before and we thought to try the less expensive room to see what it was like. After all you don't spend much time in the room.
The room was larger than the balcony room which was a plus. Our room was a few steps away from the front stairs. Standard room ...
We had heard some positive reports about Viking -
Had never done a river cruise before (although we have done several ocean cruises)
We were excited to cruise the beautiful Danube and see the country -
However, we spent very little time on the river - spent 3 days on canals, more than a day total on locks, and docked in only 2 cities - which required us to take bus rides (on their ...
Ship rooms comfortable and elegent. Ships food- top notch. Crew Service-exempliary.
Above and beyond, near fanatical in ensuring you want for nothing that they can provide.
All you need do on a Viking Cruise is sleep, get up and slog off to a tremendous breakfast selection. Then go back to your stateroom and get ready for the tours they will take you on, fully arranged of course. They ...
We too had a bad experience due to a broken lock. We shared the horrible port with 3 other Viking ships. Cement factory working through the night. Homeless family living under bridge. Not the picturesque view we imagined to have. We spent three days traveling by bus from boat at dock. Sunday, we traveled 20 minutes each way to see sites ofcity of Nuremberg. Then Monday, Nuremberg to ...
We had never done a river cruise before and were not dissatisfied with our choice. People are all friendly and helpful. Went to many beautiful places and enjoyed every minute on and off the boat. I would definitely encourage anyone thinking of a river cruise to think of Viking as their choice as they go above and beyond to please you.
We planned most of the excursions before we departed for our ...
I always said I would never do a cruise of any sort but my husband sails so for his birthday I surprised him with the Romantic Danube cruise.
Our cabin was perfect for the week . It was the cheapest one as I thought why spend a fortune on a cabin when all we would be doing was sleeping and washing in it . The bed was fantastic lovely sheets shower super clean with great products and towels. ...
I did some research about what time of year to cruise to avoid low water issues that plagued 2018 cruising. Trying to find the balance between warm weather, plenty of water to curise and not the height of tourism season. May 2019 was chosen. We had the three day extension in Prague at the beginning. My poor husband got food poisoning on our last day there from a meal at our hotel. The ...