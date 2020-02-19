  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1431 reviews
1 Award
Deck 5
Tallinn city centre town hall.
One of my cruise friends
FlowRider on the back of the ship. They have one.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1431 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Voyager Of The Seas repo
"I booked the Cable Car tour through Royal in advance as I have done this trip before back in 2008 and it is one their best for value as you get to queue jump the cable car and get a quided tour and bus ride to/from the ship.I see the self service buffet is back and yes, sadly so are people piling everything onto one plate including pudding on the top of their main course...."Read More
Mick B avatar

Mick B

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 1,431 Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Baltic and ABBA goes hand in hand

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Norwaylady
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid. So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE! Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers. This cruise, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Voyager Of The Seas repo

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Mick B
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one. So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

very disappointed

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
poupou10
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS. There are a lot of problems on this ship during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles) They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Worst cruise i have ever done

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
XxsmithyxX
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Overpriced and Noisy

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
JAC646
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again. Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time despite the lack of Ports

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
ReneeLisa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

With the Corona Virus spreading rapidly, we were lucky to be able to cruise at all and were aware that things may change so we set out to enjoy our anniversary holiday with a positive frame of mind. We had an enjoyable day in Noumea and 2 days on Mystery Island and quite a few sea days. We have been well compensated for the lack of ports. We were well fed, accommodated, and entertained . We did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

South Pacific NOT

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
NCCruiserhusband2014
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We really enjoyed the people we met. The ship is fantastic, with a friendly crew. The shipboard experience was good. Lots to do, trivia, lectures, activities. The dinning was, as expected, very good. With lots of good choices meals and the buffets. We were okay with the initial change in itinerary, adding two overnights in Vanuatu. We understood that we could not get off in Neumea because ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Cruising into the “New World”

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
ThriftyDrifting
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

As avid cruisers, we had a world trip organised from Feb-Oct 2020, which includes 7 cruises. We even started up our own blog for the trip thriftydrifting.com . A week before our first cruise was to depart our home in Fremantle, WA, the cruise was cancelled ( due to Covid19) , with everything going haywire quickly we had a few weeks up our sleeves so quickly booked in on back to back Cruises on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Diamond members beware

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
BernieRel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Voyager of the seas refurbishment. Johnny rockets & the large spa in the gym had been removed & replaced with suites. Great for RCL but not so great for customers who cannot afford a suite. Pinstripes class & suites now have what was the old diamond room & Diamond & diamond plus members are now removed from using the beautiful glass room upstairs to what I think was a old cigar room next to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

