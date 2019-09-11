"I feel we should have been informed of audio requirements beforehand so we could acquire proper phones or apps.The sound was staticky, intermittent, or not working at all, or did not connect with certain phones (like mine), so I had to hover right next to the guide in order to hear anything...."Read More
First ever river cruise and Scenic went way beyond our expectations. The crew were so hard working, polite and respectful. The food and drink superb. We had a junior balcony suite which was just perfect for us. We went on all the excursions including the cycling ones. All were very well organised and executed.
The ship was kept exceptionally clean by the house keeping team.
Scenic tailor ...
This was our first river cruise, and we chose Scenic simply b/c the dates suited us. I preferred to book with a more well-known cruise line and was skeptical, never having heard of Scenic before.
Well, end of story, they earn 5 stars! Vastly exceeded our expectations. First, our cabin was perfect, adequate space and storage, and the roll-down veranda arrangement proved to be as enjoyable as the ...
We chose this river cruise to celebrate our Ruby wedding anniversary. We wanted a big of luxury and the opportunity to meet like minded people, have good food and to visit interesting places. This cruise certainly delivered all of that and more.
We chose a balcony suite on the top deck - to be fair, it was just about all that was available when we booked. The only real negative was that it ...
We were impressed even before we boarded for our cruise!
On the day before sailing we found the dock and boarded to ask a few questions. The staff was quite pleasant and accommodating. This was definitely a different experience than an ocean cruise.
We brought our luggage to the ship around 11 am on the first day and they stored it while we ate lunch and then left the ship to explore ...
We chose scenic as they are supposed to be one of the best. So, the positives
- NIce looking ship, cabins comfortable if a little small, good bathrooms,
- Staff on the whole are excellent and work very hard.
- Pleasant lounge area.
-Good selection of excursions.
- Good entertainment when there was some.
The Negatives
- It was the worst food I have had on any cruise ship. It ...
Scenic Jasper - Jewels of Europe cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest 30/9 (not 25/9)
We chose Scenic as they are supposed to be one of the best and this bucket list trip was a treat for my husband who had just celebrated his 70th birthday.
First of all, let me say that it is a very nice-looking ship and obviously quite new with nice décor and furnishings. WE had a balcony cabin which was very ...
This was an excellent cruise with superb accommodation, food and helpful and attentive crew. Our Panoramic suite was well fitted out. We could find no fault. Our butler provided extremely good service, nothing was too much trouble. Our fridge was kept well stocked but was little used as drinks were available at all times in the bar. The house manager, George(not the correct spelling), was ...
Friends had been on this cruise & highly recommended it. Our whole experience was terrific. Our cabin was really comfortable, well-appointed & well serviced. We had lots of great options for shore excursions, most of which were both entertaining & educational, with many “Ah-hah” moments. All but one of our guides were well informed & entertaining.
All through the cruise we had a terrific food ...
This cruise was highly recommended by several friends who had done many scenic and other cruises. Obviously scenic came out on top and this was the cruise we chose - with absolutely no regrets. The fact that we had to change ships because of low water levels only added to the adventure. The next down side was the comparison of ships. The Jasper was every bit as luxurious as anticipated, but the ...
After searching for cruises we chose this Scenic European river cruise and also speaking with family and friends and we were not disappointed The service and food were.great and our tour director Sylvia was helpful organised and informative even calling us taxi’s when she was very busy We both would like to especially thank Sylvia for her help in details for daily activities
We would like to ...