Gate 1 Travel Cruise Reviews

The panel that was left on Day #5.
Photo Credit: DeToniaG
Day #7 when Andreas finally REPAIRED the broken heater and we received the
Photo Credit: DeToniaG
Day #3, the broken heater.
Photo Credit: DeToniaG
Photo Credit: Pat312
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
36 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 36 Gate 1 Travel Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Rhine cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Empress

User Avatar
twototravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A wonderful 7 days on the Rhine. This was our first river cruise with Gate 1 but not our first trip with them. The ship is lovely and the crew great, food was delicious with complimentary wine and beer with dinner. Included tours were offered at every port with a few that cost extra. Coffee, tea and cookies are available all day. Two lounges, one big, one smaller. Entertainment was okay. A few ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Broken HVAC System Nightmare

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

User Avatar
DeToniaG
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was supposed to be the Trip of a Lifetime but it turned sour pretty quickly because of a broken heater in the Monarch Countess Cabin #327. I got sick the first night because it shut off and started blowing cold air in the cabin. I subsequently caught a cold and was not at my best for the remainder of the 8 day cruise. The ship was nice, the dining service was EXCELLENT, the cruise director ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Rhine with Italian lakes and Swiss Alps

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

User Avatar
Aavenger
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Previous experience with gate one was excellent!This was our third trip.We were not dissapointed excellent food amazing service!Great guides with a super itenery all came together for an excellent cruise.Saw many wonderful sights and very diverse shore excursions.Gate one did not dissapoint as always great value.The crew were so helpful and attentive you could not ask for any better treatment than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Exceeded our expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Governess

User Avatar
Gypsygirl100%
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This was our first river cruise, although we had been on a number of ocean cruises. We chose Gate1 because of the value and great reviews for their land tours, but there was little or nothing to be found about their river cruises. We hit a great sale and could not resist. We booked directly with Gate1, and it was super easy. We were not disappointed in the least, and pleasantly surprised overall. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

My First Ever River Cruise! Gate 1 Monarch Countess

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

User Avatar
Wants to be rich
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We arrived in Amsterdam 3 days pre-cruise and stayed in an AirBNB in Utretch. Between train and bus service we arrived at our destination in about an hour. We were able to spend a full day in Amsterdam and another day in Utretch. We arrived at the Monarch Countess 2 hours before official boarding time, but were told we could leave our luggage if we wanted to walk around outside for a bit, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

A fun filled adventure with amazing staff and beautiful scenery.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Governess

User Avatar
SFO-F/A
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was on the Budapest to Amsterdam Gate 1 Monarch Governess in October. There are practically no reviews. I promised to write a review as soon as I got back home, here it is. The ship was clean and modern, the cabin spacious enough, (the shower a bit small). We had a cabin on the middle level with a sliding glass door and railing. The views from the cabin while cruising were lovely. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

First Rate

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Governess

User Avatar
ECCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although we had traveled with Gate 1 previously on land (India and Nepal and Romania just prior to this sailing) we had no firm idea what to expect from them on a river cruise. All we knew is that they were considerably less expensive than the "name" brands like Viking, AMA, Avalon (in some cases barely half the cost). We were totally impressed. Although this was our first river cruise we've ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Food was ok, but treat service and value

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

User Avatar
Pat312
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have traveled few times with Gate 1 and liked their service and value. We had always wanted to do a river cruise but find most prices too high. One day we got an offer from Cruise Critic to river cruise with Gate 1 for $900 off per person, we couldn't pass that up and decided to give Gate 1 a chance. Our overall price was about 60% less than any discounted offers we have seen on any river ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Gate 1 14 Day Danube River with Munich and Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Princess

User Avatar
GaryfromNY
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This will be long. I will provide info about some things I could not find a lot of info on before we went. These include... Dress code on and off the ship Are there good laundry services on the ship? Currency needs Are there travel guides to hire to supplement the Gate 1 offerings? How are the optional tours? OUR GROUP We were a group of 12 (6 married couples) from the US. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Great value for money

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

User Avatar
Catie S
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Gate 1 cruises because they were more economical than other options. We were in a twin cabin on Sapphire Deck. It was well set out and the bathroom was well appointed. The Monarch Countess isn’t a large ship and we found the experience to be much more relaxing and personalised than ocean cruises we have been on. The staff were friendly and efficient. The evening meals were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

