  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

G Adventures Cruise Reviews

Bring a good camera. Amazing sights
Shore excursions by zodiac are amazing. It's a wet landing sometimes,
Bachelor tortoise in Darwin Center. My new boyfriend.
Darwin Center
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 G Adventures Cruise Reviews

Quest for the Antarctic Circle

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
Rhisibabe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was the most amazing cruise. We were lucky on the Drake's Passage in that the swells were only 2/10 so that was a good (and very welcome) start! We headed straight down to the Antarctic Circle as the weather was so good and the views were absolutely stunning. We managed to do all the landings that were planned. We saw abandoned research stations which were fascinating with all the old ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Just the most amazing time I spent on a cruise

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
onyx007
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

G Expedition belongs to "G Adventures" which is a small group tour company with tours all over the world. Therefore if you are a single traveller you could choose to share a room instead of paying a single supplement. The crew is amazing and guest satisfaction is bigger than holding to a certain itinerary. I travelled with the tour called "Spirit of Shackelton" from Ushuaia to Falkland ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Best cruise I've done

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
jsadiving
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the most enjoyable cruise I've ever done. Ship is spacious, cabin was bigger than many mainstream cruise ships. The staff and food is excellent. There's room for everyone to be seated at meal times so go when you want. No lineups to eat, or disembark, no line ups for anything. Staff lectures are outstanding. Here's the best part, there's no art sales, casinos, jewelry shops, staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

One of a kind experience!

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
davidjez
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I've traveled throughout the world but Antarctica tops the list of places I've been. My tour was with G Adventures and specifically the Antarctica Classic In-depth. I couldn't be more happy with the experience. First off, the crew were incredible. Our expedition leader was in fact featured on Blue Planet (Whale Sharks) and set the tone for the expedition. But all of the crew were fantastic ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Polar bears and icebergs

Review for G Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
kappyped
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Lovely arctic weather and a helpful expedition staff made this trip to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland truly exceptional. We were very excited by our two polar bear experiences. We saw a mother bear supervising her two cubs fishing! This is apparently an unusual polar bear activity. We also saw a mother bear protecting her cub from a male polar bear. Murdering the young is apparently a common ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The Ultimate Adventure

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
Dick Stumbles
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We got on this cruise initially because it fitted into our schedule and offered all the attractions. How lucky were we! We had an adventure that you dream about. The ship, the crew, the expedition staff and the organisation were all nothing short of excellent. Leaving from Ushuaia the day after our arrival gave us the chance to have a trip to the National Park as well as a look around this ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Holiday of a lifetime cannot fault it in any way spectacular wildlife

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
Sam Bradley
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this holiday to celebrate my 40th Birthday even though we booked well over a year in advance we only just got in as all the best ships sell out incredibly quickly. embarking / disembarking was a doddle so quick and organised your cases were waiting at your room or on the dock when you left a quick photo on the way in and you're accounted for with your ID for the trip. This truly was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

A wonderful and unique experience.

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
ADVENTURER76
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

My travel agent recommended gadventures and I picked the date to suit me. So we wound up travelling on the MSExpedition's Antartica Classic. Two words sum up the trip Pleasantness and Effeciency. I have never been on a cruise before and I found tha 130 passengers was a perfect number of people to mix with. From the captain down all members of crew that we met were pleasant and helpful. Those that ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Artic adventure

Review for G Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
rabs18
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chosen specifically for the opportunity of seeing polar bears which was successful many times over.The ship and crew together with the guides were all first class and all our needs were well taken care of especially the safety aspects which couldn't be faulted.the pre-cruise arrangements were also very well arranged including transportation,hotel,staff to advise on the exact arrangements for ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Amazing Experience

Review for G Expedition to Antarctica

User Avatar
Reidbo007
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We always wanted to go to Antarctica. One has to be old enough to afford and young enough to do it. It was our time. After much research we decided on the Spirit of Shackleton with G adventures. The staff , crew were all exceptional. Jonathan Greene our expedition leader made sure we were safe and all lectures and naturalists were amazing. I would highly recommend. We visited the Falkland Island, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2016

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
True North Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
True North Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Cruise Reviews
Tauck Small Ship Cruising Cruise Reviews
Belmond Cruise Reviews
Havila Voyages Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent