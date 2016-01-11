This was the most amazing cruise. We were lucky on the Drake's Passage in that the swells were only 2/10 so that was a good (and very welcome) start! We headed straight down to the Antarctic Circle as the weather was so good and the views were absolutely stunning. We managed to do all the landings that were planned. We saw abandoned research stations which were fascinating with all the old ...
G Expedition belongs to "G Adventures" which is a small group tour company with tours all over the world. Therefore if you are a single traveller you could choose to share a room instead of paying a single supplement.
The crew is amazing and guest satisfaction is bigger than holding to a certain itinerary.
I travelled with the tour called "Spirit of Shackelton" from Ushuaia to Falkland ...
This was the most enjoyable cruise I've ever done. Ship is spacious, cabin was bigger than many mainstream cruise ships. The staff and food is excellent. There's room for everyone to be seated at meal times so go when you want. No lineups to eat, or disembark, no line ups for anything. Staff lectures are outstanding. Here's the best part, there's no art sales, casinos, jewelry shops, staff ...
I've traveled throughout the world but Antarctica tops the list of places I've been. My tour was with G Adventures and specifically the Antarctica Classic In-depth. I couldn't be more happy with the experience. First off, the crew were incredible. Our expedition leader was in fact featured on Blue Planet (Whale Sharks) and set the tone for the expedition. But all of the crew were fantastic ...
Lovely arctic weather and a helpful expedition staff made this trip to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland truly exceptional. We were very excited by our two polar bear experiences. We saw a mother bear supervising her two cubs fishing! This is apparently an unusual polar bear activity. We also saw a mother bear protecting her cub from a male polar bear. Murdering the young is apparently a common ...
We got on this cruise initially because it fitted into our schedule and offered all the attractions. How lucky were we! We had an adventure that you dream about. The ship, the crew, the expedition staff and the organisation were all nothing short of excellent.
Leaving from Ushuaia the day after our arrival gave us the chance to have a trip to the National Park as well as a look around this ...
We booked this holiday to celebrate my 40th Birthday even though we booked well over a year in advance we only just got in as all the best ships sell out incredibly quickly. embarking / disembarking was a doddle so quick and organised your cases were waiting at your room or on the dock when you left a quick photo on the way in and you're accounted for with your ID for the trip. This truly was a ...
My travel agent recommended gadventures and I picked the date to suit me. So we wound up travelling on the MSExpedition's Antartica Classic. Two words sum up the trip Pleasantness and Effeciency. I have never been on a cruise before and I found tha 130 passengers was a perfect number of people to mix with. From the captain down all members of crew that we met were pleasant and helpful. Those that ...
Chosen specifically for the opportunity of seeing polar bears which was successful many times over.The ship and crew together with the guides were all first class and all our needs were well taken care of especially the safety aspects which couldn't be faulted.the pre-cruise arrangements were also very well arranged including transportation,hotel,staff to advise on the exact arrangements for ...
We always wanted to go to Antarctica. One has to be old enough to afford and young enough to do it. It was our time. After much research we decided on the Spirit of Shackleton with G adventures. The staff , crew were all exceptional. Jonathan Greene our expedition leader made sure we were safe and all lectures and naturalists were amazing. I would highly recommend. We visited the Falkland Island, ...