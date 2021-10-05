Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year.
We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience.
Cabin.
We had a premier suite which was perfect.
Staff.
Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions.
Mask etiquette
Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
we arrived today for our cruise on the Borealis, albeit it should have been the Blackwatch. The cruise has been booked for other 2 years and the only reason we booked it was that we had cruised on the Balmoral the sister ship to the Blackwatch and the balcony suite was exceptional, our friends had also cruised on the Blackwatch and they assured me the balcony suite on there was equally as good. ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, since we were visiting Amsterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp with an overnight in each base, so we were able to spend a lot of time ashore, including in the evenings. Amsterdam was particularly good regards this as we were there for the evening of St. Patrick's day, which seems a strange mix, but the vibe was even better than we have experienced in Amsterdam ...
Just returned from a 9 night cruise to Iceland on the MS Borealis.
What an amazing country. Nothing like I have experienced before.
Sailed from Liverpool with Fred Olsen on one of the new ships to the fleet, the MS Borealis. The ship was traditional and tidy, very well appointed and clean, with so many bars, lounges and other public areas to use whilst on board.
Going north in the middle ...
This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
We wanted to get away from home before we went "stir crazy" it has been a difficult 18 months! We fancied some winter sun but didn't want to sit in a 'plane for 4 hours, so went on a Fred Olsen 14 day cruise around the Canary Islands on the Borealis. This is not a new ship but Fred Olsen has done an excellent job of refurbishment; we were impressed with the overall standard of decoration and ...
We travelled on Bolette's second voyage in the summer and were so impressed that we booked on board for this one. A voyage to the Canaries is always one of our favourites as it is around two weeks and is usually a sunshine cruise at whatever time of year.
Check in at Dover was simple and we were pleased to find that the 'probes' used in the Covid test were much more comfortable to use than the ...
We were originally scheduled to take this cruise in October 2020 but were able to postpone it with little or no fuss and at the price we originally paid. We had been on river cruises previously, but had not taken a sea cruise before so weren't sure what to expect. Check-in though lengthy because of covid requirements, was smooth and efficient, and to be honest the precautions were reassuring. ...
Fred Olsen’s Bolette; veranda cabin; mid Oct 21. Dover to Barcelona.
Boarding was smooth with a flow test simple & organised.
Always plenty to do on a Fred ship though for some reason they always started one or two minutes before the appointed time. The evening entertainment was a bit average.
Food was generally good and we often plumped for the pool café (whatever it’s called) for ...