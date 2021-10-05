  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fred. Olsen Cruise Reviews

Hallgrimskirkja cathedral, Reykjavik.
Thingvellir national park
Strokkur geysir
Gullfoss waterfall
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
433 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 433 Fred. Olsen Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Christmas and New Year cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
latesailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year. We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Send in the clowns

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience. Cabin. We had a premier suite which was perfect. Staff. Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions. Mask etiquette Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

expectations sqashed

Review for Borealis to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
debsian55
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

we arrived today for our cruise on the Borealis, albeit it should have been the Blackwatch. The cruise has been booked for other 2 years and the only reason we booked it was that we had cruised on the Balmoral the sister ship to the Blackwatch and the balcony suite was exceptional, our friends had also cruised on the Blackwatch and they assured me the balcony suite on there was equally as good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Itinerary Excellent, but Experience on Ship Not to Normal Standard.

Review for Bolette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary, since we were visiting Amsterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp with an overnight in each base, so we were able to spend a lot of time ashore, including in the evenings. Amsterdam was particularly good regards this as we were there for the evening of St. Patrick's day, which seems a strange mix, but the vibe was even better than we have experienced in Amsterdam ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Classic Iceland cruise on the MS Borealis.

Review for Borealis to Europe - All

User Avatar
n.cartwright
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from a 9 night cruise to Iceland on the MS Borealis. What an amazing country. Nothing like I have experienced before. Sailed from Liverpool with Fred Olsen on one of the new ships to the fleet, the MS Borealis. The ship was traditional and tidy, very well appointed and clean, with so many bars, lounges and other public areas to use whilst on board. Going north in the middle ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Decent Cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

WE WOULD CRUISE AGAIN WITH FRED OLSEN

Review for Borealis to Europe - All

User Avatar
Fluffychris
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to get away from home before we went "stir crazy" it has been a difficult 18 months! We fancied some winter sun but didn't want to sit in a 'plane for 4 hours, so went on a Fred Olsen 14 day cruise around the Canary Islands on the Borealis. This is not a new ship but Fred Olsen has done an excellent job of refurbishment; we were impressed with the overall standard of decoration and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Almost like old times!

Review for Bolette to Europe - All

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We travelled on Bolette's second voyage in the summer and were so impressed that we booked on board for this one. A voyage to the Canaries is always one of our favourites as it is around two weeks and is usually a sunshine cruise at whatever time of year. Check in at Dover was simple and we were pleased to find that the 'probes' used in the Covid test were much more comfortable to use than the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

First Time Lucky

Review for Borealis to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Newcruiser2035
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were originally scheduled to take this cruise in October 2020 but were able to postpone it with little or no fuss and at the price we originally paid. We had been on river cruises previously, but had not taken a sea cruise before so weren't sure what to expect. Check-in though lengthy because of covid requirements, was smooth and efficient, and to be honest the precautions were reassuring. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Spain

Review for Bolette to Spain

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Fred Olsen’s Bolette; veranda cabin; mid Oct 21. Dover to Barcelona. Boarding was smooth with a flow test simple & organised. Always plenty to do on a Fred ship though for some reason they always started one or two minutes before the appointed time. The evening entertainment was a bit average. Food was generally good and we often plumped for the pool café (whatever it’s called) for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Reviews
Princess Cruises Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Cruise Reviews
Australis Cruise Reviews
Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Reviews
Amadeus River Cruises Cruise Reviews
AIDA Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.