After all the issues with the pandemic, this cruise was just what the doctor ordered. We had the most amazing food cooked in the tiniest of spaces. These guys should be on Masterchef. The crew were fantastic - very friendly, very helpful and looked after us brilliantly. The daily information and organisation could not be bettered. There was no reason not to know what was happening on any day or ...
This was our second Emerald cruise and it didn't disappoint. The ship, cabins, bar, restaurant and public spaces were all well serviced, clean and inviting. The food was excellent. The ports of call and excursions were well measured and varied for all abilities. The entertainment was just right for the size of the ship. Jana as Cruise Director and Tina (Entertainment) were the cream of a very ...
From start to finish the whole cruise was a fantastic experience. The transfers to & from the airport went seamlessly & the reception on arrival friendly & informative. The crew were friendly & helpful & the atmosphere was very inclusive. The food & wines were excellent. All the public areas were always kept pristine. Although the cabin was snug this was never an issue. It was very comfortable & ...
I started planning this cruise with my sister as part of her 80th birthday celebrations. The first outing abroad since lockdown for her, so she was a little bit nervous. There was no need for that. From being greeted at the airport, welcomed onto the ship and the delicious lunch which was immediately available in the lounge, the cruise was top quality.
From the outset, the attitude and ...
Had been recommended this company by friends who’d travelled previously.
Would now totally agree with them that this was a very good one.
We have done river cruises before, paying for more expensive companies, but can categorically say Emerald is far superior in all aspects.
The staff went out of their way to ensure we had a great time. All were very friendly and professional. We felt ...
We chose this river cruise because this was the last leg of our France river cruises. Pre-Covid we had done the Paris to Normandy and the Bordeaux river cruises on Uniworld and loved it. We chose Emerald based on reviews and frankly, price. Emerald had the normal, to be expected, startup issues with staffing. We understand that. The cabin was small but nice although we don't care for the virtual ...
Our reason for taking this cruise was our previous experiences with the company, but mainly the Itinerary. Having sailed with Emerald twice before we were confident that we we would be happy with the boat, the accommodation and the food. Knowing that the food and wine is sourced locally and being fans of French cuisine and wines, ultimately we were not disappointed, with one of the highlights ...
My husband and I chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary, we were not disappointed. Each place we visited had something of interest for us. There was a good choice of excursions and, in most cases we chose ‘active’. We cycled, hiked and went canoeing. We also did most of the guided tours and the guides were exceptional, a special mention for Pierre, our guide in Vivier, who was so ...
It was our first river cruise and this was a test trip. It has spoilt us for other trips we fear as all the crew were Portugese and wanting to highlight their hospitality. English was not a problem either. Everything being included was a real treat too. Delighted to say it exceeded our expectations. Not really for children as much as we love them! Embarkation and Disembarkation was so slick we ...
We chose this cruise to sample something different plus the Portugese crew seemed a plus. The facilities were kept clean. We didn't really want for much of anything. Food was good, free beverages were too. The dining areas were always opened at the designated times.
Tours were interesting, but after the first church & museum visit they all started to run together, so we broke away from those ...