Emerald Cruise Reviews

Friends we joined up with during the cruise.
Rio Pinhão on a beautiful morning
Emerald Radiance at rest
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
735 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 735 Emerald Cruise Reviews

Super Holiday

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Skinnybit
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After all the issues with the pandemic, this cruise was just what the doctor ordered. We had the most amazing food cooked in the tiniest of spaces. These guys should be on Masterchef. The crew were fantastic - very friendly, very helpful and looked after us brilliantly. The daily information and organisation could not be bettered. There was no reason not to know what was happening on any day or ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Rhone & Saone River Cruise

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
Quine52
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Emerald cruise and it didn't disappoint. The ship, cabins, bar, restaurant and public spaces were all well serviced, clean and inviting. The food was excellent. The ports of call and excursions were well measured and varied for all abilities. The entertainment was just right for the size of the ship. Jana as Cruise Director and Tina (Entertainment) were the cream of a very ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A fantastic weeks cruise.

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gaias
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

From start to finish the whole cruise was a fantastic experience. The transfers to & from the airport went seamlessly & the reception on arrival friendly & informative. The crew were friendly & helpful & the atmosphere was very inclusive. The food & wines were excellent. All the public areas were always kept pristine. Although the cabin was snug this was never an issue. It was very comfortable & ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

The Total Package!

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
YogaGodess
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I started planning this cruise with my sister as part of her 80th birthday celebrations. The first outing abroad since lockdown for her, so she was a little bit nervous. There was no need for that. From being greeted at the airport, welcomed onto the ship and the delicious lunch which was immediately available in the lounge, the cruise was top quality. From the outset, the attitude and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Best ever river cruise

Review for Emerald Luna to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cozi44
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had been recommended this company by friends who’d travelled previously. Would now totally agree with them that this was a very good one. We have done river cruises before, paying for more expensive companies, but can categorically say Emerald is far superior in all aspects. The staff went out of their way to ensure we had a great time. All were very friendly and professional. We felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Covid Ignored

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
keuka746
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this river cruise because this was the last leg of our France river cruises. Pre-Covid we had done the Paris to Normandy and the Bordeaux river cruises on Uniworld and loved it. We chose Emerald based on reviews and frankly, price. Emerald had the normal, to be expected, startup issues with staffing. We understand that. The cabin was small but nice although we don't care for the virtual ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful Crew, from top to bottom

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jockrooser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our reason for taking this cruise was our previous experiences with the company, but mainly the Itinerary. Having sailed with Emerald twice before we were confident that we we would be happy with the boat, the accommodation and the food. Knowing that the food and wine is sourced locally and being fans of French cuisine and wines, ultimately we were not disappointed, with one of the highlights ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Sensational

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - All

User Avatar
GreenKruza
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary, we were not disappointed. Each place we visited had something of interest for us. There was a good choice of excursions and, in most cases we chose ‘active’. We cycled, hiked and went canoeing. We also did most of the guided tours and the guides were exceptional, a special mention for Pierre, our guide in Vivier, who was so ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

What a wonderful surprise.

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
Lordascot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was our first river cruise and this was a test trip. It has spoilt us for other trips we fear as all the crew were Portugese and wanting to highlight their hospitality. English was not a problem either. Everything being included was a real treat too. Delighted to say it exceeded our expectations. Not really for children as much as we love them! Embarkation and Disembarkation was so slick we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise!

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - All

User Avatar
rdthorne45
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise to sample something different plus the Portugese crew seemed a plus. The facilities were kept clean. We didn't really want for much of anything. Food was good, free beverages were too. The dining areas were always opened at the designated times. Tours were interesting, but after the first church & museum visit they all started to run together, so we broke away from those ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Other Cruise Line Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
Victoria Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Cruise Reviews
Adventure Resorts & Cruises Cruise Reviews
The Strand Cruise Cruise Reviews
