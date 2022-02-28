Day 2 of cruise and I'm done. Shower curtain stained with someone else's blood and boogers. The entire bottom of it is stained yellow like someone was peeing on it ! A urine soaked shower curtain. Sickening.
Guest services looked shocked, apologized and gave me a new one to hang myself. This ship and service has gone from good to horrible overnight.
Tiana's food is cold and inedible. The ...
We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
We're platinum Disney cruisers and we've sailed all the ships. This was our 2nd trip on the Wonder.
Embarkation - What a cluster. The San Diego terminal located close to Amtrak and you can easily be dropped off in front of the pier. Two Holland ships were in port on the same day. This meant that we had to go offsite for a required Covid test. From the beginning (port arrival) it was a mess. ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
We took the grandkids on a Disney cruise and I feel the kids really enjoyed it. The food was slightly above the level of other cruises lines (Holland, Royal Caribbean etc). Entertainment was great except they cancelled the Frozen show for unknown reasons. We had an issue with our photo package when I went to download the pictures as soon as we got home so I called the customer service line to ...
It was been about 9 years since we have sailed on Disney and our first cruise in 2 years (since Covid). We had an amazing time. We were concerned with Covid how it would go but in typical Disney fashion it exceeded our expectations.
We arrived to the port at 11 am. After dropping our luggage, we were ushered through to Covid testing. The entire Covid testing staff role modeled the Disney ...
This was my second Disney cruise, the first was on Wonder in 2009. I had great expectations and was expecting many things after watching Youtube videos from recent sailings in February 2022. This sailing was still capacity-controlled which I felt made the trip more enjoyable. Face masks were only required in the terminal while boarding and in the Walt Disney Theatre. Unfortunately, this sailing ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
This was truly a magical experience on the Disney Dream with my family of four (with a 3 year old and 8 month old!) Every single crew member was absolutely phenomenal! Our cabin was very spacious and well maintained. One thing I particularly enjoyed is the focus this cruise line puts on guests and families. Each night at dinner, multiple servers waited on our table and played with/ entertained our ...