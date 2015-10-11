Everything- food,, naturalists, room (corner suite ) -. was excellent except for our cabin steward. Yes we were in the middle of nowhere but my wife and I shouldn’t have to share a bath towel after a day of exploring from eight in the morning until nine in the evening. Rooms are supposedly serviced 3 times a day so there were ample opportunities to replenish our towels. I shouldn’t had to ask ...
Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise!
Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...
The Delfin III had good sized cabins and bathrooms that had all the amenities one could expect of a river cruise. There are only 20 cabins on board and the crew to guest ratio is almost 1:1. Staff on board was exceptional and extremely attentive.
On our sailing we had only 4 English speaking guests and the rest were from Lima. In particular we had one large family celebrating the life of ...
The Delfin III was better than I expected - accommodations, food, service.
- Cabin. Our cabin was quite large (unlike other small ship cruises I have been on), with a huge well supplied bathroom, king bed & enough room for us to store our clothes & luggage. The floor to ceiling window was great. The A/C worked very well & we needed it.
- Service. The guides were very knowledgeable, helpful ...
I gave this a 5 star rating based upon the experience that we had in the middle of nowhere, in the Amazon. Not a 5 star experience for a mainline cruise nor standard river cruise but this was nothing like that.
Prior to the cruise we spent 6 nights in a jungle lodge. I strongly suggest doing both as we did. The Defin 3 is a very pretty boat and the staff are spectacular. Rooms are large ...
My husband and I were part of Lindblad / National Geographic tour of the Upper Amazon on Delfin II for Oct. 29 - Nov. 5, 2017. We have been on 21 cruises, including three expedition cruises (Celebrity Xpedition to Galapagos twice and Silversea Explorer to Antarctica) but this was the smallest boat we've been on and our first river cruise.
We booked the 10-night package, which included two ...
Wanted to see the Amazon in comfort and with experienced guidance. It was all that and more. The people on board is what made the trip. Everyone was gracious and understanding. Pampered us really. I can't imagine a better experience. This is the way to travel.
The crew not only provided services as needed and quickly, they also provided the entertainment. It was great seeing them in a ...
I had always wanted to visit the Amazon and this was the perfect way to do it. It is an excellent ship, great guides and wonderful flora and fauna. We also visited villages and learned about life on the Amazon. The most amazing thing was seeing the river at just under high water and being able to explore the area by skiff. It was hard to imagine that it all be dry land in a few months. The ...
I cannot praise this cruise enough! Excellent room, food, crew, service, naturalists. The skiffs were good and loved the early morning and evening trips. On the last day we even had breakfast on the skiffs on the Amazon with proper plates! We saw lots of wildlife and had a walk in the jungle in wellies! Day 1 was a long day as we had flown from Lima and we had a long bus ride from the airport at ...