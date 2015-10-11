  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
9 reviews

Filters

1-9 of 9 Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruise Reviews

5 Stars but for cabin steward

Review for Delfin III to Amazon River

User Avatar
tcschi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything- food,, naturalists, room (corner suite ) -. was excellent except for our cabin steward. Yes we were in the middle of nowhere but my wife and I shouldn’t have to share a bath towel after a day of exploring from eight in the morning until nine in the evening. Rooms are supposedly serviced 3 times a day so there were ample opportunities to replenish our towels. I shouldn’t had to ask ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Fabulous Cruise on Peru Amazon

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
HACKT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise! Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Reconnect with nature, while you disconnect from our busy world.

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
The Travel Purveyor
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Delfin III had good sized cabins and bathrooms that had all the amenities one could expect of a river cruise. There are only 20 cabins on board and the crew to guest ratio is almost 1:1. Staff on board was exceptional and extremely attentive. On our sailing we had only 4 English speaking guests and the rest were from Lima. In particular we had one large family celebrating the life of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

First class

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
belletravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Delfin III was better than I expected - accommodations, food, service. - Cabin. Our cabin was quite large (unlike other small ship cruises I have been on), with a huge well supplied bathroom, king bed & enough room for us to store our clothes & luggage. The floor to ceiling window was great. The A/C worked very well & we needed it. - Service. The guides were very knowledgeable, helpful ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Excellent Amazon River Cruise

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
FlightMedic555
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I gave this a 5 star rating based upon the experience that we had in the middle of nowhere, in the Amazon. Not a 5 star experience for a mainline cruise nor standard river cruise but this was nothing like that. Prior to the cruise we spent 6 nights in a jungle lodge. I strongly suggest doing both as we did. The Defin 3 is a very pretty boat and the staff are spectacular. Rooms are large ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Amazing Amazon on Delfin II

Review for Delfin II to South America

User Avatar
kyriecat
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I were part of Lindblad / National Geographic tour of the Upper Amazon on Delfin II for Oct. 29 - Nov. 5, 2017. We have been on 21 cruises, including three expedition cruises (Celebrity Xpedition to Galapagos twice and Silversea Explorer to Antarctica) but this was the smallest boat we've been on and our first river cruise. We booked the 10-night package, which included two ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Couldn't Have Been More Perfect

Review for Delfin II to South America

User Avatar
tsuarez37075
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Wanted to see the Amazon in comfort and with experienced guidance. It was all that and more. The people on board is what made the trip. Everyone was gracious and understanding. Pampered us really. I can't imagine a better experience. This is the way to travel. The crew not only provided services as needed and quickly, they also provided the entertainment. It was great seeing them in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Lovely ship

Review for Delfin II to South America

User Avatar
Pattogden
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had always wanted to visit the Amazon and this was the perfect way to do it. It is an excellent ship, great guides and wonderful flora and fauna. We also visited villages and learned about life on the Amazon. The most amazing thing was seeing the river at just under high water and being able to explore the area by skiff. It was hard to imagine that it all be dry land in a few months. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Wonderful

Review for Delfin II to South America

User Avatar
Organistlibrarian
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I cannot praise this cruise enough! Excellent room, food, crew, service, naturalists. The skiffs were good and loved the early morning and evening trips. On the last day we even had breakfast on the skiffs on the Amazon with proper plates! We saw lots of wildlife and had a walk in the jungle in wellies! Day 1 was a long day as we had flown from Lima and we had a long bus ride from the airport at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
Victoria Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Cruise Reviews
Adventure Resorts & Cruises Cruise Reviews
The Strand Cruise Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent