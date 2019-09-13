There were four of us traveling together. We previously had a 7-day river cruise, Vienna to Vienna, reserved with Crystal, but they went bankrupt. We needed these exact dates and itinerary to replace the Crystal river cruise.
The Beethoven is quite old. Built in 2004 and refurbished in 2010. It is time to redo the whole ship or sell it for scrap. The technology is dismal. Mostly the wifi ...
This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
The food, tours and service on the Miguel Torga exceeded our expectations, and we felt very safe with the Covid precautions being taken on board. Masks were universally worn by staff and passengers both on the boat and during excursions. There were many hand sanitizer stations. It was reassuring to see safety protocols being enforced, but the crew managed it without disrupting the relaxing ...
The cruise it self was wonderful and the landscapes breathtaking, I would recommend everyone to go for a cruise on the Douro river.
The ship was in good condition and it was nice and clean onboard.
The biggest problem was the restaurant, the food was a huge disappointment and was just not good enough, it was a standing joke with our travelling company to see what the chef would offer… it ...
Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna.
Cabin
I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job.
Dining
There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
We took the cruise “From the Châteaux of Chambord and Chenonceau to the Loire Valley” Sep/12 - Sep/18
Just some dry stats
Time spent sailing: 16 hours
Time spent on excursions: 20 hours
Time spent in the bus: 24 hours
Time spent on a boat at the dock: 61 hours
The planning department of the company could have done a much better job. So little time sailing and so much time on a ...