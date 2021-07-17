  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Don't travel with Costa Deliziosa!

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Suzanadkf
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought.  You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families,  old couples,  me and  my husband living our honeymoon,  all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Waiting and waiting… organisation big 0

Review for Costa Venezia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AF1997
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized. Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food . . . Launch - waiting 45 min for food . . . Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do… . . . Casino is good. . . . Elevators good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Nightmare, locked up on a ship for a week.

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mike De Vlaming
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

During our cruise we learned to our great dismay that we were not allowed to disembark without booking an excursion. The reason was because of the corona, the company said. This is a fallacy, because 1 the stops were colored green (at that time) ,2 an unvaccinated person can come on board perfectly (after a covid test) because vaccinations are not asked. A covid test that lasts 15 minutes cannot ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Great New Foodie lovers Ship but disaster entertainment

Review for Costa Firenze to Mediterranean

User Avatar
craigs1214
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 55 Costa Cruises – Costa Firenze 21st October to 28th October 2021 Cabin - Forward ship , Deck -9 : Premier Suite Total pax : 4500 , Crew : 1278 : Decks : 18 Cruise for 7 nights Barcelona – Marseille – Savona - Civitavecchia –Naples – At Sea – Palma (Majorca) -Barcelona Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery and Covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Good new product

Review for Costa Firenze to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Craigcruises4u
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 55 Costa Cruises – Costa Firenze 21st October to 28th October 2021 Cabin number: 9205 - Forward ship , Deck -9 : Premier Suite Total pax : 4500 , Crew : 1278 : Decks : 18 Cruise for 7 nights Barcelona – Marseille – Savona - Civitavecchia –Naples – At Sea – Palma (Majorca) -Barcelona Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Perfectly fine and met expectations

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ani4ani
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 21st cruise. We have sailed on Costa before as well as the other "main-stream" lines, e.g. RCCL, Celebrity, Norwegian, HA, MSC etc. This cruise was a last-minute replacement for a cancelled MSC cruise. Essentially, we paid less than 50% for the "same" cruise on Smeralda. We had read the numerous reviews on here and we were not unduly concerned since our own experiences have never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Terrace Stateroom

Lack of information and contradictions -

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
DG7620
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because Cunard cancelled their Barcelona - Singapore cruise and then MSC changed its itinerary to skip BCN after we booked. Costa was the only choice. We are not anti-Costa as all of our 12+ cruises have been with the Carnival family of cruise lines including a previous Costa cruise. BUT the reception people were arrogant and the service in the dining room was terrible (but ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

COVID Management like a Jail

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
erich52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The COSTA COVID Activities are far too hard compared with other Cruise companies. Costa guests are NOT allowed to go alone from the board (in other Cruise companies is this allowed). You feel like in jail if you go with COSTA! It is better to wait with cruises with Costa as long as the COVID activities are mandatory. We had to book for every port a costa trip. Even if we would only to go in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Traveled with children

Worse Cruise Ever

Review for Costa Luminosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
BONES49
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to visit different locations in Europe and not repeat the same stops that we made on an Aida cruise that we took in 2019. However, this cruise started out bad 1) If you're a U.S. passenger, they have this policy of keeping your passport until the end of your trip (why not just make a copy) which is a recipe for disaster for some U.S. passenger in the future. 2) We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with children

I would give it negative stars if I could

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jonnyhansson
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Ended up on the Costa Smerelda as our MSC cruise was cancelled due to only allowing schengen passengers. Food - bland and basic - there is no pizza on the buffet of an Italian cruise ship and if you want pizza then you have to pay more than you would pay in central Rome for a pizza. Otherwise food in restaurants is bland, meat is cheap and poor quality and selection is very poor compared to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

