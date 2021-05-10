  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Wall socket
Desk with socket/USB and clock/USBs
Compact bathroom
Flick out power/USB socket
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
126 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 126 Coral Expeditions Cruise Reviews

A GREAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
redbourne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore. The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JHBa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Luxury of experiencing Coral Geographer, a brand new small ship in Australia

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MMDown Under
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship. This was a 11 night repositioning cruise from Cairns, Queensland, because Western Australia was closed to interstate passengers due to covid restrictions. There was no single supplement. There were only 27 passengers on board due to short notice of this cruise. The ship had a Sailsafe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Generally Excellent Cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
amp-qld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous. A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

10 out of 10….Ten nights of Australian made memories.

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RustyGypsie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise on the Coral Discoverer from Broome to Darwin was a truely amazing experience. The waters were calm with spectacular scenery, every day brought a new favourite destination. The Expedition team were knowledgeable & personable, meaning the excursions were fun & interesting. Passengers of different ages & fitness levels were catered for so no one felt left out & everyone felt ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Magnificent Kimberly Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
happytymz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories. This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed. Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt Captain ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Kimberley Cruise Broome to Darwon

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helen1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for joining us on the Kimberley cruise. We love hearing such great feedback and we will share with all the crew. The Kimberley is a truly...

Sail Date: July 2021

Only way to see the Kimberley Coast is with Coral Expeditions!

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mezng
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for joining us on board and for sharing your experience. We have shared your review with our crew who strive to create the best adventures for our guests. We look forward to seeing you...

Sail Date: June 2021

Kimberley Coast Australia cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
debbiejob2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks so much for the feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the expedition. We will share your comments with all our crew and we look forward to having you join us again some day soon....

Sail Date: May 2021

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruisealotnow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

On behalf of Coral Expeditions, I thank you for taking the time to complete a review of your recent cruise. It is disappointing to hear that you did not enjoy aspects of the experience...

Sail Date: May 2021

