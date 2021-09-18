  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ponant Cruise Reviews

Map of Itinerary and Wildlife Sightings
Zodiac expedition
Lunch by the pool on a cool day.
Asian Orchid blown into Dominica during a 1979 hurricane - still thriving in the wild today
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
348 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 348 Ponant Cruise Reviews

the penguins on South Georgia

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to South America

User Avatar
jlombard2579
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Great expedition cruise

Review for Le Boreal to South America

User Avatar
Cruising with style
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret! This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last! From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

To the Ross Sea and Beyond

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This report includes information on our February 15—March 12, 2022, “Ross Sea” expedition cruise on the Le Commandant Charcot with Ponant. Although we had taken a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess and explored “Beyond the Polar Circle” in 2020 on the Le Soléal with Ponant, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience much more of the Antarctic ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Antarctic Excellence

Review for L'Austral to Antarctica

User Avatar
ncgirl2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ponant was our second choice because our first line rerouted the ship we originally wanted because of the pandemic. Ponant was highly recommended and it proved itself to us. Covid took our first choice with Ponant, the Le Lyrial out of the running because of covid, but they had several ships running the Antarctic route and fit us on the Austral for the next day. L'Austral was captained by an ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Double Thrill

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Mademoiselle de La Mar
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 2022 Ponant cruise, along with our 2020 Ponant cruise - same ship- was the thrill of a lifetime because the smaller ships can get into ports the large ships can't visit. I also was thrilled to take two ecotours on this ship - one right before Covid lockdown in 2020, and then again, this winter in 2022. The ship captain was kind enough to ALWAYS translate for us, though we were the only two ...
Sail Date: January 2022

great landings and zodiac tours

Review for L'Austral to Antarctica

User Avatar
doccair
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a generally great trip to the Antarctic. The combination of the Captain and the Expedition leader enabled us to have freguent excursions and landings despite difficult weather. Breakfasts and lunches were good supplemented by great breads and pastries. Dinnners were a dissapointment with the fish and meats not well cooked and often arriving warm. Deserts were also ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Sleeping Beauty

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
Simei
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Le Commadant Charcot is a beautiful ship: conceived by a star designer, it is pure luxury both inside and outside. Moreover, it is uniquely capable. Powered by the latest hybrid technology, it achieves the highest icebreaking class except for the Russian nuclear-powered behemoths. In short, it is the ultimate icebreaker for luxury expedition cruises. Unfortunately, its potential has been ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Boredom in Supreme Comfort

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
robinhood6
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are now one week into the cruise and I’m sorry to say that it doesn’t live up to its promotion. On the positive side, the ship and its equipment are outstanding. The same goes for the cabins, the restaurants, bars, and all the people working there. What’s bad is that expectations fostered by Ponant are not met: this maiden voyage was promoted as a uniquely adventurous expedition going ...
Sail Date: November 2021

French arrogant flair - not really interested in guests.

Review for Le Bougainville to Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First impression was very good. New Ship perfect Style The good first: Food was excellent - Cabin very stylish - nice ... good concept at all Negativ: Cabin too small 19qm smal balkony .. but hey... other things count. Very disapointing: The crew very nice - but some of crew "with stripes" on the shoulder were very arrogant to the guests. Also the reception desk (the lady who ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Guest not really in the focus of the cruise - slightly arrogant officer don`like negative feedbacks.

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin. Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests. Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...
Sail Date: September 2021

