This has been our third trip with Australis; one on Stella and two on Ventus. The experience was fantastic. Tierra del Fuego is indeed Fin del Mundo. Australis made it possible to access enchanting natural places. It has offered frequent safe dismemberments which were accompanied by knowledgeable guides. Years after these trips we are still dreaming about the places we had visited. In fact, ...
This was one of the best travels that I have made with my family. The crew was very nice, and they made a great job to create a wonderful trip.
The cabin was perfect; the food was also perfect. And the best part were the trekking and outdoors excursions. They were unique, in the sense that you feel that you are in the last southern point of the earth, and you are living a unique ...
the experience with nature is impressive , the forests , the glaciers and reaching the end of the world (cape Horn) can only be achieved in Australis Cruices !!! the quality of the cruise is incredible, clean rooms (they clean several times a day) , the beds and sheets very comfortable and the facilities in general is very good. the view of the room is incredible, every day you wake up and look ...
The Stella Australis Patagonia cruise took us on an extraordinary expedition where we found some of the greatest landscapes on the planet. As we wanted to do something different, the end of the world was perfect for that. Australis is the only cruise line that goes to Cabo de Hornos and we were not disappointed. The food, the attention, the cabins, the excursion, the spots were all outstanding. I ...
We were the last sailing of the Stella Australis for 2020 from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. We were lucky to have great weather. The ship's capacity is 200 passengers with 65 or so crew but we were fortunate to have less than 100 passengers. Embarkation was smooth, including a temperature check to be sure no one was sick, and we really liked our cabin on the 4th deck (it was worth paying a little ...
My wife and I have done only two previous cruises, on HAL to Mexico and Alaska, and they whet my appetite for more, preferably on something a little smaller. After our experience with Australis, my concern now is that no other cruise could possibly measure up. This was the cruise of a lifetime.
We were aboard Ventus Australis for four nights, from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas, the last week of ...
My wife and I typically don't leave reviews on review sites (particularly negative reviews) but we felt obligated to share with anyone considering Australis Cruises so you can best plan your trip.
WARNING! :) If you are under 35 this is not the cruise for you and the way to spend your time in Patagonia/Tierra del Fuego! Other resorts (like Remota or Explora) would be a MUCH better option. ...
I recently returned from a wonderful cruise on the Stella Australis. This was my first cruise and I must confess I absolutely loved it. It was an adventure of a lifetime being in Patagonia and relatively so close to Antarctica ! We embarked at Ushuaia (Argentina), which was a quaint little town (stopped one night prior to my departure). Very scenic and plenty of stores to stock up ahead of your ...
being from Australia there are no other options for us to cruise to this destination. Being able to start in Buenos Aries and fly to our port via a charter was very handy. Once at port we were provided the added tour option the the national park, don't miss this. We were welcomed on board and from then on the standard did not diminish. Every aspect of the cruise especially the calm sea across ...
This trip certainly changed my anti-cruising mentality. I accept that it is a small ship in a unique location but really can't fault the trip. The boat itself is very comfortable with spacious lounges and very comfortable large cabins. The beds were very comfortable and the 'portholes' were in fact large viewing windows enabling you to enjoy just sitting in the cabin and watching Patagonia go ...