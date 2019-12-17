  • Newsletter
Aurora Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Aurora Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Expectations met

Review for Greg Mortimer (Aurora Expeditions) to Arctic

Katie408
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise had the combination we wanted: small ship, remote travel, emphasis on wildlife viewing as well as ridge and beach walks/hikes, comfort, and well-traveled expedition guides. Following the trail of explorers searching for the Northwest Passage, we learned about the Franklin expedition and the many search expeditions that followed. Our days were filled with opportunities to go ashore ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Crew make the cruise

Review for Greg Mortimer (Aurora Expeditions) to Antarctica

rahali
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Had been to the Antarctic before but wanted to go again as the experience is like none other. It is closest one can get to being on another planet. Once you head south into the Drake Passage - the world as you know it disappears . Replaced by the most amazing scenery (icebergs , glaciers , whales , penguins, seals ...) Went with the Greg as the timing suited me as well as I wanted to ...
Sail Date: December 2019

