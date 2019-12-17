Review for Greg Mortimer (Aurora Expeditions) to Antarctica

Had been to the Antarctic before but wanted to go again as the experience is like none other. It is closest one can get to being on another planet. Once you head south into the Drake Passage - the world as you know it disappears . Replaced by the most amazing scenery (icebergs , glaciers , whales , penguins, seals ...) Went with the Greg as the timing suited me as well as I wanted to ...