Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruise Reviews

The Dome on the 7th deck as we crossed the Antarctica Circle going south.
cabin from closet area
Cabin from the sitting area
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
15 reviews

1-10 of 15 Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruise Reviews

Adventure + Luxury in Antarctica = WOW

Review for World Traveller to Antarctica

User Avatar
peterandtherese
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

For years, I have been looking for a cruise to Antarctica that combines adequate time off the ship experiencing the spectacular scenery and wildlife with all the comforts of a luxury cruise that my wife would appreciate. The Atlas Ocean Traveller Expedition cruise that we have just completed fit the bill perfectly. The ship was the ideal size with well under 200 passengers onboard and almost as ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Good decision

Review for World Traveller to Antarctica

User Avatar
Rita Hadgkiss
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having dithered and debated for months we ended up booking and then cancelling more than one other very expensive cruiselines to take a punt on Atlas. In the event it certainly wasn't a decision that we regretted and we were extremely happy with the Atlas offering. We had 127 out of a possible 200 passengers. With 130 crew we were incredibly well looked after. This brand new ship is very ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Unforgettable trip, absolutely splendid

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
Mr. RS
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First just to clarify we were onboard in August 2022. This is a ship with a big heart; no fancy entertainment or big selection of restaurants, but so much sincerity and kindness. It's as if the most hospitable people imaginable have welcomed you to their world in a personal way and they made us feel comfortable every step of the way. Service was so personal, every staff member doing their best ...
Sail Date: August 2022

I wouldn’t recommend Atlas to my worst enemy

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
love2traveljj
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We just finished our Antarctica trip on Atlas World Navigator. Based on my experience I would never go on another Atlas cruise or recommend it to anyone. Here’s why: The ship is beautiful and room attendant and restaurant staff are wonderful but the cruise was run wrong every step of the way: 1) we arrived at Orlando airport on Saturday ( flights booked by Atlas). We were told someone would meet ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cruise was fabulous... but Atlas needs to improve

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
IanGrev
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed most of our 12 day cruise on World Navigator. While there were some communication issues with Atlas leading up to the cruise, these were swept away when we stepped on board this beautiful ship. It is very new with lots of room to move around. The Porto restaurant provided expansive views of the ocean while we enjoyed meals, the lecture theater is state of the art, and all of the ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Great ship, fantastic voyage

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
mutt and Jeff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking to do an Antarctic cruise that offered landings onto the Antarctic Peninsula as well as islands along the Peninsula. Had looked at various cruises available when Travelzoo provided information on this new cruise line. Prices were comparable to other ships and the fact that the World Navigator, a brand new ship, could carry at most 198 passengers was very appealing as we wanted to ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Well done!

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
GlobalAdventurer21
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Atlas managed to overcome significant logistical hurdles to provision and equip our cruise to Antarctica. Suppliers in Ushuaia have dried up since the pandemic and this created a real challenge to get everything the cruise needed to get underway. Atlas did a great job maintaining a COVID-19 "bubble" for all passengers and everyone appreciated the care and attention paid to safety. Atlas ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Atlas Ocean Voyages - Antarctica Cruise - Dec 28 - Jan 6 - The Great, the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
bumpitadime
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Shelly and I are overjoyed that we visited our 6th continent, Antarctica. It was a fabulous experience for us despite some Atlas glitches and the cancelling of some itinerary excursions and tours. Here’s a set of pros and cons from our December 28, 2021, through January 6, 2022, cruise, and represents Shelly’s and my experiences and opinions. Other cruisers may have different experiences and ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Antarctica 5 star destination, Atlas 3 star experience

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
anonymousegirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was on the December 19, 2021 sailing. The experience was uneven--some things like the expedition staff were outstanding, and some things like disembarkation day, were dismal. Pre-cruise communications with Atlas were horrible. Antarctica is a 5 star destination. The Expedition staff were 4 star. The onboard experience was 3 star. The included flights to and from Argentina were 2 star, and Atlas ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Disorganized and Zero Communication. Chaos.

Review for World Navigator to Antarctica

User Avatar
Rose65
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Things change in travel and we are used to change. Atlas does not do change well. From the flight departure that kept changing to the constant change and re-change but of activities of the ship. My husband and I were lost and confused. We were told by our travel agents that there would be daily landings. We had two and they were short and uneventful. The worst part was that they were ...
Sail Date: December 2021

