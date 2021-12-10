For years, I have been looking for a cruise to Antarctica that combines adequate time off the ship experiencing the spectacular scenery and wildlife with all the comforts of a luxury cruise that my wife would appreciate. The Atlas Ocean Traveller Expedition cruise that we have just completed fit the bill perfectly. The ship was the ideal size with well under 200 passengers onboard and almost as ...
Having dithered and debated for months we ended up booking and then cancelling more than one other very expensive cruiselines to take a punt on Atlas. In the event it certainly wasn't a decision that we regretted and we were extremely happy with the Atlas offering.
We had 127 out of a possible 200 passengers. With 130 crew we were incredibly well looked after.
This brand new ship is very ...
First just to clarify we were onboard in August 2022.
This is a ship with a big heart; no fancy entertainment or big selection of restaurants, but so much sincerity and kindness. It's as if the most hospitable people imaginable have welcomed you to their world in a personal way and they made us feel comfortable every step of the way. Service was so personal, every staff member doing their best ...
We just finished our Antarctica trip on Atlas World Navigator. Based on my experience I would never go on another Atlas cruise or recommend it to anyone. Here’s why: The ship is beautiful and room attendant and restaurant staff are wonderful but the cruise was run wrong every step of the way: 1) we arrived at Orlando airport on Saturday ( flights booked by Atlas). We were told someone would meet ...
We enjoyed most of our 12 day cruise on World Navigator. While there were some communication issues with Atlas leading up to the cruise, these were swept away when we stepped on board this beautiful ship. It is very new with lots of room to move around. The Porto restaurant provided expansive views of the ocean while we enjoyed meals, the lecture theater is state of the art, and all of the ...
We were looking to do an Antarctic cruise that offered landings onto the Antarctic Peninsula as well as islands along the Peninsula. Had looked at various cruises available when Travelzoo provided information on this new cruise line. Prices were comparable to other ships and the fact that the World Navigator, a brand new ship, could carry at most 198 passengers was very appealing as we wanted to ...
Atlas managed to overcome significant logistical hurdles to provision and equip our cruise to Antarctica. Suppliers in Ushuaia have dried up since the pandemic and this created a real challenge to get everything the cruise needed to get underway. Atlas did a great job maintaining a COVID-19 "bubble" for all passengers and everyone appreciated the care and attention paid to safety. Atlas ...
Shelly and I are overjoyed that we visited our 6th continent, Antarctica. It was a fabulous experience for us despite some Atlas glitches and the cancelling of some itinerary excursions and tours. Here’s a set of pros and cons from our December 28, 2021, through January 6, 2022, cruise, and represents Shelly’s and my experiences and opinions. Other cruisers may have different experiences and ...
I was on the December 19, 2021 sailing. The experience was uneven--some things like the expedition staff were outstanding, and some things like disembarkation day, were dismal. Pre-cruise communications with Atlas were horrible. Antarctica is a 5 star destination. The Expedition staff were 4 star. The onboard experience was 3 star. The included flights to and from Argentina were 2 star, and Atlas ...
Things change in travel and we are used to change. Atlas does not do change well. From the flight departure that kept changing to the constant change and re-change but of activities of the ship. My husband and I were lost and confused.
We were told by our travel agents that there would be daily landings. We had two and they were short and uneventful. The worst part was that they were ...