We just finished our Antarctica trip on Atlas World Navigator. Based on my experience I would never go on another Atlas cruise or recommend it to anyone. Here’s why: The ship is beautiful and room attendant and restaurant staff are wonderful but the cruise was run wrong every step of the way: 1) we arrived at Orlando airport on Saturday ( flights booked by Atlas). We were told someone would meet ...
We were looking to do an Antarctic cruise that offered landings onto the Antarctic Peninsula as well as islands along the Peninsula. Had looked at various cruises available when Travelzoo provided information on this new cruise line. Prices were comparable to other ships and the fact that the World Navigator, a brand new ship, could carry at most 198 passengers was very appealing as we wanted to ...
We enjoyed most of our 12 day cruise on World Navigator. While there were some communication issues with Atlas leading up to the cruise, these were swept away when we stepped on board this beautiful ship. It is very new with lots of room to move around. The Porto restaurant provided expansive views of the ocean while we enjoyed meals, the lecture theater is state of the art, and all of the ...
Atlas managed to overcome significant logistical hurdles to provision and equip our cruise to Antarctica. Suppliers in Ushuaia have dried up since the pandemic and this created a real challenge to get everything the cruise needed to get underway. Atlas did a great job maintaining a COVID-19 "bubble" for all passengers and everyone appreciated the care and attention paid to safety. Atlas ...
Shelly and I are overjoyed that we visited our 6th continent, Antarctica. It was a fabulous experience for us despite some Atlas glitches and the cancelling of some itinerary excursions and tours. Here’s a set of pros and cons from our December 28, 2021, through January 6, 2022, cruise, and represents Shelly’s and my experiences and opinions. Other cruisers may have different experiences and ...
I was on the December 19, 2021 sailing. The experience was uneven--some things like the expedition staff were outstanding, and some things like disembarkation day, were dismal. Pre-cruise communications with Atlas were horrible. Antarctica is a 5 star destination. The Expedition staff were 4 star. The onboard experience was 3 star. The included flights to and from Argentina were 2 star, and Atlas ...
Things change in travel and we are used to change. Atlas does not do change well. From the flight departure that kept changing to the constant change and re-change but of activities of the ship. My husband and I were lost and confused.
We were told by our travel agents that there would be daily landings. We had two and they were short and uneventful. The worst part was that they were ...
First the ship. It’s new. Lovely. Everything is crisp. Our bridge tour showed the latest equipment and the second officer did a fantastic job of explaining and answering questions. We have been on other bridge tours and this was impressive. Tendering and all aspects of actual sailing seemed very good. A fellow passenger, a doctor, had a private tour of the medical center and was mightily ...
Originally planned as a 13 day cruise ending with two hotel nights in Barbados for christening of the ship and appropriate celebrations, the itinerary had to be changed due to stringent entry requirements imposed by Barbados. So we spent another two days on-board and disembarked at St Martin. The ship is new, designed primarily for expedition cruising in Antarctica. With a capacity of less than ...
I went on the World Navigator from Athens to Portugal last summer. The ship had the unfortunate timing to begin their first year during a pandemic. I thought the ship was beautiful and the crew were outstanding in their willingness to provide great service; and with some seasoning and productive feedback that they will provide exquisite service. In the two weeks I was on the ship, I saw subtle ...